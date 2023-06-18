The consumer-driven recession you’re worried about already ended months ago, the stock exchange says

By Tomi Kilgore

Forget a hard or even a soft landing for the economy. Carson’s Ryan Detrick sees ‘no landing’.

Based on the idea that stock market actions speak louder than those that warn of an economic downturn, the consumer-driven recession that many have been clamoring for appears to have ended months ago.

And a graph of the strength of the consumer discretionary sector against the broader stock market suggests that the recovery, if not a new cycle of growth, is well underway.

A relative strength chart maps the performance of one chart instrument against another. On this basis, the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) exchange-traded fund has outperformed the S&P S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since the end of last year, enough to suggest that a new uptrend has started the week. last.

The Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) has climbed 28.8% this year, to top the 14.9% rise in the S&P 500.

Basically, what the stocks are saying appears to challenge the warnings in recent earnings reports from a number of retailers, including Target Corp. (TGT), Home Depot Inc. (HD) and Dollar General Corp. (DG), regarding the weakening of demand for discretionary items.

“The consumer continues to be the star of the show and the market is smelling it,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

The chart low reached in late April was higher than the low in late December, while the highs seen over the past week were above the high reached in early February. Many Wall Street technicians believe that a pattern of higher highs and higher lows is what defines an uptrend.

Thursday’s better-than-expected government retail sales report was a fundamental confirmation of what the charts are saying.

Read: US consumer confidence hits 4-month high on lower inflation and end of debt ceiling fight.

Consumer well-being is critical to the health of the overall economy, as consumer spending accounts for approximately 68% of US gross domestic product.

A longer-term chart suggests that the consumer-driven recession that many have been anticipating for about a year appears to have ended about six months ago.

“The market is acting as if the recession has already happened and we’ve entered the recovery,” said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler. “Historically, the consumer sector has done very well after bear market lows.

There are those who say XLY’s performance should be taken with a grain of salt, since only two of its 53 constituents account for more than 40% of the ETF’s weighting as of June 15 — Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN), which has a weighting of 25.0%, is up 50% year-to-date and shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with a weighting of 18.7%, are up 113% . By comparison, the S&P 500 index has gained 15% this year.

But that’s no reason to disregard the ETF’s message.

Detrick de Carson said Amazon and Tesla are certainly among the main reasons for XLY’s outperformance, but the strength of the sector is not limited to two stocks.

“There are really positive things happening below the surface,” Detrick said. “People go out and spend.”

Other XLY components that have outperformed the S&P 500 this year come from a number of different subsectors, including cruise lines, home builders, other automakers and sellers, tour operators and casino operators.

So, rather than a “hard landing” for the economy (a deep recession or other strong stock market sell-off) or a “soft landing” (a mild recession), Detrick said he was in the camp of ” no landing”.

“As long as the consumer is still strong, we’re not going to have a recession,” Detrick said.

The strength of the Nasdaq against the Dow bodes well for the economy

Piper Sandler’s Johnson said that in addition to the strength of XLY, there is another chart that suggests the recession is already over:

Johnson said the Nasdaq Composite outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average by more than 10 percentage points for a quarter at the end of five of the past five recessions.

And for the first quarter, that outperformance was more than 13 percentage points, with the Nasdaq up 16.8% and the Dow Jones up 3.4%.

“Right now, stocks are working, and the longer the market continues to function, the richer people are going to get. [feel they] have,” Johnson said.

-Tommy Kilgore

