Business
The consumer-driven recession you’re worried about already ended months ago, the stock exchange says
By Tomi Kilgore
Forget a hard or even a soft landing for the economy. Carson’s Ryan Detrick sees ‘no landing’.
Based on the idea that stock market actions speak louder than those that warn of an economic downturn, the consumer-driven recession that many have been clamoring for appears to have ended months ago.
And a graph of the strength of the consumer discretionary sector against the broader stock market suggests that the recovery, if not a new cycle of growth, is well underway.
A relative strength chart maps the performance of one chart instrument against another. On this basis, the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) exchange-traded fund has outperformed the S&P S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since the end of last year, enough to suggest that a new uptrend has started the week. last.
The Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) has climbed 28.8% this year, to top the 14.9% rise in the S&P 500.
Basically, what the stocks are saying appears to challenge the warnings in recent earnings reports from a number of retailers, including Target Corp. (TGT), Home Depot Inc. (HD) and Dollar General Corp. (DG), regarding the weakening of demand for discretionary items.
“The consumer continues to be the star of the show and the market is smelling it,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.
The chart low reached in late April was higher than the low in late December, while the highs seen over the past week were above the high reached in early February. Many Wall Street technicians believe that a pattern of higher highs and higher lows is what defines an uptrend.
Thursday’s better-than-expected government retail sales report was a fundamental confirmation of what the charts are saying.
Read: US consumer confidence hits 4-month high on lower inflation and end of debt ceiling fight.
Consumer well-being is critical to the health of the overall economy, as consumer spending accounts for approximately 68% of US gross domestic product.
A longer-term chart suggests that the consumer-driven recession that many have been anticipating for about a year appears to have ended about six months ago.
“The market is acting as if the recession has already happened and we’ve entered the recovery,” said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler. “Historically, the consumer sector has done very well after bear market lows.
There are those who say XLY’s performance should be taken with a grain of salt, since only two of its 53 constituents account for more than 40% of the ETF’s weighting as of June 15 — Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN), which has a weighting of 25.0%, is up 50% year-to-date and shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with a weighting of 18.7%, are up 113% . By comparison, the S&P 500 index has gained 15% this year.
But that’s no reason to disregard the ETF’s message.
Detrick de Carson said Amazon and Tesla are certainly among the main reasons for XLY’s outperformance, but the strength of the sector is not limited to two stocks.
“There are really positive things happening below the surface,” Detrick said. “People go out and spend.”
Other XLY components that have outperformed the S&P 500 this year come from a number of different subsectors, including cruise lines, home builders, other automakers and sellers, tour operators and casino operators.
So, rather than a “hard landing” for the economy (a deep recession or other strong stock market sell-off) or a “soft landing” (a mild recession), Detrick said he was in the camp of ” no landing”.
“As long as the consumer is still strong, we’re not going to have a recession,” Detrick said.
The strength of the Nasdaq against the Dow bodes well for the economy
Piper Sandler’s Johnson said that in addition to the strength of XLY, there is another chart that suggests the recession is already over:
Johnson said the Nasdaq Composite outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average by more than 10 percentage points for a quarter at the end of five of the past five recessions.
And for the first quarter, that outperformance was more than 13 percentage points, with the Nasdaq up 16.8% and the Dow Jones up 3.4%.
“Right now, stocks are working, and the longer the market continues to function, the richer people are going to get. [feel they] have,” Johnson said.
-Tommy Kilgore
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswire
06-17-23 0920ET
Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20230617285/the-consumer-led-recession-youre-worried-about-already-ended-months-ago-the-stock-market-says
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andre Nel makes his debut for Chelmsford Cricket Club’s second XI
- The new erogenous zone at Fendi Mens: exposed hip bones
- The consumer-driven recession you’re worried about already ended months ago, the stock exchange says
- Owned a small amount of debt in a 2010 Google class action lawsuit
- The policeman tries to pull over other policemen for speeding
- Nottingham: Two university students among three killed in attacks in UK city – BBC News
- Panama: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake off Chiriqui province at approximately 23:58 on June 16
- A guide to contemporary China
- Xi meets his old friend Bill Gates
- Donald Trump’s hold on Republican voters
- Biden couple to greet PM Modi with gun salute, host state dinner on June 22, pm Narendra Modi to embark on official state visit to US on June 21
- Putin: Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine