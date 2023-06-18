The Qatar Stock Exchange organizes an event in London to present the listed companies of Qatar







The Qatar Stock Exchange has concluded an investment forum in London aimed at showcasing its major London-listed companies at a roadshow, which ran alongside HSBC’s GCC conference in London.



The roadshow, which brings together all GCC stock exchanges for the first time, is part of the QSE strategy to broaden its investor base, attract new foreign investment and showcase the strength and potential of capital markets from Qatar.

The QSE London Investor Roadshow brought together international investment managers with senior representatives from QNB, CBQ, QIB, Masraf Al Rayan, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Insurance, Gulf Warehousing, Qatar Energy privatized companies – MPHC, Qatar Industries, GIS and Qamco , Ooredoo, Nakilat, Milaha, Amal and Baladna.

The GCC conference offers international investors the opportunity to assess investment opportunities with some of the region’s leading companies, including those in Qatar, many of which have a large regional footprint.

This also reflects the increased penetration of foreign institutional investors in regional capital markets.

Abdul Aziz Nasser al-Emadi, Acting CEO of QSE, said: International roadshows are an integral part of our business and we are delighted to be here in London. The GCC conference is just one part of the Qatar Stock Exchange outreach program, where we will seek to raise awareness of investment opportunities in Qatar’s expanding economy and developments in market infrastructure. that will make portfolio investing more efficient than ever.

These initiatives reinforce ongoing commitments to provide Qatar-listed companies with access to global capital markets, in the equity and debt sectors.

He added that it was also an opportunity to update investors on the important work the QSE itself was doing to promote access to Qatar’s capital markets.

The Qatar Stock Exchange is embarking on the next stage of its strategy, evolving into a more integrated exchange provider with a growing range of products and services for local, regional and global investor bases.

Officials of the Qatar Stock Exchange and participating companies held several fruitful meetings during the forum, during which fund managers and investment institutions were briefed on developments and financial results achieved by these companies in recent years. .

During the forum, Qatar’s listed companies received more than 150 meeting requests from leaders of more than 50 international investment institutions. It should be noted that the share of foreign investors in the exchange values ​​of QSEs saw significant increases in 2022 and 2023. Related story



