Another bearish week on the stock market – Business





KARACHI: Trading in the stock market started last week on a negative note in reaction to the federal budget announced on June 9. Arif Habib Ltd said the uncertainty surrounding the monetary policy announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also fueled the negative sentiments. The next day, however, the stock market turned positive as the SBP kept the key rate unchanged. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised objections to the budget figures and demanded compliance with conditions, such as reducing the funding gap, which brought the bears back into the market. In addition, Moodys expressed reservations about Pakistan completing the IMF program by June 30. The dollar rose against the greenback to close at 287.19. Additionally, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $107 million to $4.01 billion. As a result, the benchmark closed at 41,301 points after falling 603 points or 1.4% from a week ago. At the sector level, negative contributions came from fertilizers (208 points), oil and gas exploration (163 points), commercial banks (121 points), electricity (111 points) and technology ( 60 dots). The sectors that contributed positively to the index are chemicals (183 points), automotive assembly (100 points) and miscellaneous (13 points). Average volumes came in at 162 million shares, down 26% week-on-week. The average value traded stood at $15 million, down 31% from a week ago. According to AKD Securities, the stock market should remain constrained in the short term due to a lack of clarity on the IMF front. In addition, political instability will also contribute to investor uncertainty and impact market confidence, he said, adding that investors should remain cautious while building positions until the stability improves. Posted in Dawn, June 18, 2023

