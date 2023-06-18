Understand the power of stock charts

The most powerful tool available to traders and investors is the stock chart. When charts are used correctly, they will help you identify the best trading opportunities and help you manage your trades and investments effectively.

Like most powerful tools, graphics are often misused. They are not infallible and often mislead you, but their value lies in creating structure and discipline. They facilitate the implementation of effective strategies.

The first thing to understand about stock charts is that they serve two main purposes. The first is that they are used as predictive devices, and the second is that they are used as business management tools. It is helpful to think of a graph back and forth when studying them.

Charts as predictive tools

Active market participants are constantly looking for bullish chart patterns. Everyone knows that certain formations like the reverse head and shoulders, the grip cut, or the very tight flags are setups that often produce favorable price action.

There are two reasons why these patterns often work. The first is that a chart is a graphical representation of psychology. When a person owns a stock, their emotions about it largely depend on whether they experience losses or gains. If a stock is near its highs and almost everyone who owns it has gains, then there is a greater willingness to buy more. This is what leads to escape movements.

When a security is down and many holders suffer losses, there is a tendency to look for an exit to escape the pain. If someone takes a big drop, they are often eager to sell when they can break even. This is what air resistance is.

The charts provide insight into the emotional state of those holding the stock. Some formations will attract more buys, while some formations will invite selling. This is the predictive power of charts.

The other thing to understand about graphic formations is that they are often self-fulfilling. Many traders will buy a breakout move because they know that other traders are also seeing it and will chase it, which helps it work as intended.

There are serious limitations to predictive chart values, and one of the most common mistakes is believing that you can easily extrapolate a future target price based on the formation of the chart. There is no statistical evidence that a chart can accurately predict where a stock will go weeks or months from now, but it is a core belief of many traders. We will discuss this more in a future column.

What is important to understand is that charts have some predictive power. The extent and degree of this predictive power is debatable, but charts help you identify opportunities, which is always the first step to a good trade.

Charts as business management tools

The second step to a great trade is effective trade management, and this is where the true power of charts comes in. It may be a platitude, but the essence of trade management is to cut fast your losers and let your winners run. The best way to do this is to use a chart and let it tell you when to cut losses and when to add to winners.

There are many ways to use a chart to set trading parameters. Support zones, moving averages, resistance levels and many other metrics can be used to trigger your next move. The essential problem is that the table provides an unambiguous framework and facilitates the development of a strategy.

A typical example of how charts are used to enforce discipline is a rule that you sell when a particular moving average is breached. A day trader might use a five-minute moving average on an intraday chart, while a position trader might use the nine- or fifty-day moving average on a daily chart.

Make a rule, then use the chart to make sure you stick to it. It will do more to help your trading than anything else.

There is a large and very complex industry dedicated to stock charts. This industry creates the illusion that technical analysis is extremely complicated and scientific, but if you understand that charts are nothing more than important forecasting and trade management tools, you will be well on your way to doing them well. to use.