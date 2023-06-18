Business
Tech entrepreneur Ian Hogarth to lead AI Foundation model task force in UK
- A leading technology entrepreneur, renowned investor and AI specialist will chair the Foundation Model Taskforce.
- The task force will lead vital research into AI safety as part of promoting the safe and reliable development of core models while seizing the extraordinary opportunities they present.
- Modeled on the success of the Vaccine Task Force, operating with the same agility and delegated authority, it is backed by initial government funding of $100 million.
Acclaimed tech investor, entrepreneur and AI specialist Ian Hogarth has been appointed chair of the Governments Foundation’s Model Task Force, reporting directly to the Prime Minister and the Technology Secretary.
A leading authority on AI, Ian has co-authored the annual State of AI report since 2018 on the progress of AI. Ian is also a visiting professor at University College London and has a strong background in tech entrepreneurship as founder of start-up Songkick and venture capital fund Plural.
This appointment brings a wealth of experience in the responsible development of this technology, which underpins the government’s AI strategy and follows the launch of the AI white paper. His strong business background and connections in the AI industry give him valuable insights that he will bring to this role.
Under Ians’ leadership, one of the task force’s main goals in the coming months will be to advance cutting-edge security research in preparation for the first Global AI Security Summit to be held. in the UK later this year.
Bringing together expertise from government, industry and academia, the task force will examine the risks associated with AI. It will research AI security and inform broader work on the development of international safeguards, such as shared safety and security standards and infrastructure, that could be put in place to deal with the risks.
The Task Force will be modeled on the successes of the Vaccine Task Force, operating with the same agility and delegated authority so that the Chair and Task Force are empowered to move work forward and make decisions at pace.
Ian Hogarth, chair of the Foundation Model Taskforce, said:
British scientists and entrepreneurs have made many important contributions to the field of AI, from Alan Turing to AlphaFold. The Prime Minister laid out a bold vision for the UK to boost the field of AI security, which until now has been under-resourced even as AI capabilities have accelerated. I am honored to have the chance to chair such an important mission ahead of the first Global AI Security Summit in the UK.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:
The more artificial intelligence advances, the greater the opportunities to grow our economy and provide better public services.
But with such transformative potential for our future, we owe it to our children and grandchildren to ensure that AI develops in a safe and responsible way.
As one of the leading figures in UK technology, it’s great to have Ian leading our task force of experts, with authority and agility to build our leadership in security and AI development.
This will ensure that we do things differently and move forward with the same pace and vigor as we rise to accomplish the task before us.
In April, the government committed an initial $100 million to set up the Foundation Model Taskforce, seizing the extraordinary opportunities presented by cutting-edge AI systems and improving their safety and reliability.
Core models, including large language models that power popular new services like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Claude, are general-purpose AI systems trained on massive datasets that can be applied to tasks in the whole economy.
Technology Secretary Chloe Smith said:
Our Foundation Model Task Force will lead the responsible and ethical development of cutting-edge AI solutions and ensure the UK is at the forefront when it comes to utilizing this transformative technology. to ensure growth and sustain our economy.
With Ian on board, the task force will be perfectly placed to strengthen the UK’s leadership on AI and ensure that UK citizens and businesses have access to the trusted tools they need to benefit from the many opportunities that the artificial intelligence has to offer.
The expert working group will help build UK capabilities in core models and build on our existing strengths, including UK leadership in AI security, research and development, to identify and address the unique security challenges presented by this type of AI.
The task force’s work will be key to seizing the opportunities of AI and building public confidence in its use, complementing the work already underway at AI companies themselves, which are examining their own measures to ensure that AI development is safe and responsible. They also committed to giving the task force early or priority access to the models for research and security purposes to help build better assessments and help us better understand the opportunities and risks of these systems.
The Global AI Safety Summit later this year will be an opportunity for leading nations, industry and academia to come together and explore a risk assessment, assess research opportunities community and to work towards shared safety and security standards and infrastructure.
As President Biden has noted, the UK is well placed to lead the international effort on AI security.
Notes to editors:
- Ian Hogarth and DSIT have a responsibility to identify and address any actual, potential or perceived personal or business interests that may conflict, or be perceived to conflict, with the President’s public duties. Ian agreed to a series of mitigations to manage potential conflicts of interest. This agreement includes, for example, transfers of personal interests in companies producing foundation models or foundation model security tools. Mitigation measures are put in place to address each of the potential conflicts with effect from the start of their role.
- Regular checks and balances will also be put in place to respond to the dynamic development of the scope and work program of the working groups.
