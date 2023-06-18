Match Group’s new CEO buys shares – should you?

Online dating app giant Matching group (MTCH -2.42%) has fallen on hard times over the past year and a half – the stock is down more than 75% from its 2021 peak. In recognition of a number of issues plaguing the business, Match Group has made appeal to Bernard Kim, former CEO of the mobile games company. Zynga — to take the reins last May. While Kim’s first 12 months at the helm has certainly not been a source of excitement for shareholders, he believes better days are ahead.

Two weeks ago, Kim bought more than $1 million worth of Match Group stock on the open market at an average price of $34.44 per share. While insider buying can happen for many reasons, it always begs the question: is now the right time for investors to follow in Kim’s footsteps?

Match Group Problems

Before diving into the opportunities that may be available to the company, it is important to understand what has spurred the stock sell-off.

For starters, a number of Match Group’s dating apps operate internationally, so these units generate revenue in multiple currencies. This means that as the US dollar has strengthened over the past two years, the value of the company’s foreign earnings has declined in dollar terms. In fact, in 2022, the company reported revenue of $3.2 billion, up 7% from the previous year. However, at constant exchange rates, sales are up 14%.

While currency headwinds are beyond its control, Match Group has also had its fair share of self-inflicted wounds. In the second quarter of 2021, it paid $1.7 billion in cash and stock to acquire South Korean social discovery app Hyperconnect. Just a year later, Match recorded a $217 million impairment of intangible assets due to the deteriorating outlook for this business. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2022, Match Group took a charge of $441 million following a litigation settlement related to a 2018 lawsuit with the co-founders of Tinder. These charges significantly reduced the company’s cash flow and reported earnings for the year.

But that’s not all. Revenue from Match Group’s flagship app Tinder, which has grown steadily throughout its history, has begun to level off in recent quarters. While this is partly attributable to currency headwinds, the trend leaves investors doubting the company’s ability. to grow in the future.

More opportunities to come

With the bad news out of the way, and largely in Match Group’s rearview mirror, let’s talk about some positives. First, Hinge — Match Group’s second-largest property that targets more serious daters — is seeing remarkable momentum. This year, management expects Hinge to generate $400 million in revenue, up from just $31 million in 2019. Given the success of Hinge in the United States, the company quickly launched the app on new European markets with great fanfare. In fact, as of last March, Hinge reached nearly 300 million monthly active users across continental Europe, up from just 100 million a year earlier.

But it’s not just user adoption that’s impressive. Hinge quickly grew its average revenue per payer from less than $10 per month in 2019 to around $25 per month today, and that trend looks set to continue with the recent launch of a more expensive premium tier, HingeX.

Match Group also brought some good news to the table a few weeks ago when the company announced it was launching a “new social dating app for gay, bisexual and queer men” called Archer. Mobile Dating Competitor Grindr demonstrated that there is clearly a large potential market to be reached here. Grindr generates over $200 million in revenue per year and the company estimates there are 434.9 million GBTQ+ people worldwide. While it remains to be seen whether or not Archer can steal market share, Match Group has vast resources and an established plan for building and scaling mobile dating apps. This will be an important market to follow in the years to come.

Is it time to buy?

While I don’t think it’s a good idea to blindly follow insiders into buying stocks, there’s a lot to like about Match Group. For starters, the company expects to generate more than $800 million in free cash flow this year, and it uses a good portion of its cash flow to buy back stock. Last quarter, it repurchased $112.5 million worth of stock, which, on an annualized basis, equates to about 4% of Match Group’s market capitalization. Assuming management is correct on their free cash flow estimates, that would imply an enterprise value to free cash flow ratio of 19, which I think is a fair price to pay for the undisputed growth leader in online dating category.