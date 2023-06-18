Delta is the most overbought stock on Wall Street. Here are the others

There are overbought stocks, and then there is Delta Air Lines. The airline’s 14-day relative index hit 100, the highest possible level after the stock’s nearly 9% rally this week. The move comes after the company resumed its quarterly dividend. Shares of Delta have also been on fire this month as investors grow more optimistic about the future prospects for the travel industry. However, such a high RSI level indicates that the stock could face a short-term pullback, even though 85% of analysts covering it have buy ratings on Delta. A stock is considered overbought if its 14-day RSI rises above 70, signaling that investors should consider easing their exposure. A 14-day RSI below 30, however, signals that a stock is oversold, meaning there may be a buying opportunity. Take a look at the most overbought stocks in the S&P 500. Retail giant Walmart is also among the most overbought names in the S&P 500, with an RSI of nearly 97. The stock is up nearly 10% year-to-date, and about two-thirds of analysts covering it have buy ratings. That said, analysts’ average price target only implies a 7% upside over the next 12 months. Tesla also made the cut for stocks deep into overbought territory. The electric vehicle maker has an ROI of over 96. The stock has seen a tear this year, having more than doubled. Last week he ended a 13-game winning streak, the longest on record. Earlier this month, stocks were boosted by the announcement that General Motors will use Tesla’s electric vehicle charging network. TSLA YTD mountain TSLA in 2023 However, analysts on average see its stock falling more than 20% after its recent surge, according to FactSet data. Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi, a longtime Tesla bear, said Friday that the company’s cost advantage could be in trouble. “Overall, we see 5 parallels between Ford in the Model T era and Tesla today,” Sacconaghi said, noting that “both came against the backdrop of a period of dramatic market growth (until ’90x in 18 years)’ and that ‘Ford and Tesla both lowered prices to capture market share.’ “That said, we also believe that today’s automotive market is increasingly global and structurally more competitive than it was in the 1920s, and therefore Tesla’s cost advantage n maybe not as durable as Ford’s,” he said. American Airlines, Netflix and Norwegian Cruise Line are also heavily overbought, based on their 14-day ROIs. Still, some names are oversold and could rebound in the short term. Advance Auto Parts is by far the most oversold S&P 500 stock with an RSI of 13. Last month, the company posted a massive loss in earnings that led to several analyst downgrades. Overall, only 7% of analysts have Buy ratings on the stock, although the average price target implies an 18% upside. Year-to-date Advance Auto Parts shares are down more than 50%. Dollar General and Campbell Soup are also oversold, based on their respective RSIs of 22 and 26. Dollar General shares are down nearly 19% this month after the discount retailer posted weaker earnings. than expected in the first quarter and reduced its full year. prospects. The company cited a “challenging” economic outlook for the forecast cut. Campbell Soup, meanwhile, announced fiscal third-quarter results on June 7 that beat analysts’ expectations. However, the company’s full-year earnings forecast was slightly lower than Street’s estimates. Analysts are also bearish on the stock, with just 5% calling it buy. However, with an RSI below 30, it may be due to a short-term bounce. There are also other names approaching oversold territory, including General Mills, SolarEdge Technologies, and Kraft Heinz. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.