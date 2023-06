Qatar Stock Exchange ends down, Egypt up

June 18 (Reuters) – Qatar’s stock market ended lower on Sunday as comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials dampened investor optimism that the central bank is nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate hikes. interest. Fed Governor Christopher Waller told an economics conference that core inflation “isn’t coming down the way I thought it would,” which would likely require further tightening. Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any change in monetary policy in the United States is usually imitated by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The Qatari Stock Index (.QSI) fell 0.1%, extending its losses to a second session with the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) down 0.2% and the Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) down 1.1%. Among the losers, Lesha Bank (QFBQ.QA) and Dukhan Bank (DUBK.QA) lost 1.1% and 1.3% respectively. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark (.TASI) edged higher as losses in the energy and financials sectors offset gains in most sectors. Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE) climbed 2.5% and Mouwasat Medical Services (4002.SE) climbed 6.1%. However, Riyadh Bank (1010.SE) and the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) lost 2.1% and 0.7% respectively. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue chip index (.EGX30) continued its four-game winning streak and ended up 0.8% with most sectors up. The index was lifted by a 5% jump in Eastern Co (EAST.CA) and a 4.5% rise in El Sewedy Electric (SWDY.CA). Separately, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will act as a consultant for Egypt’s ambitious IPO program, the country’s prime minister said on Sunday. Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; edited by David Evans Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

