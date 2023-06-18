



The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a new front in its campaign against crypto. In its latest ploy, the agency is targeting the entire national decentralized finance industry by proposing a fundamental shift in how it defines an exchange. If successful, the SEC could lead one of the most innovative sectors in finance as The Economist Underline with its 2021 DeFi coverage from US shores.

The new legal battle over exchanges is similar to the dispute over which crypto entities to consider brokersa saga that brought together much of the industry in opposition to the summer of 2021. Specifically, the latest regulations proposed by the SEC seek to modify existing rules regarding alternative trading systemsOr TTY, to expand the definition of a stock exchange to include many players in the digital asset industry that have not been included. The new definition would include a group of people who make available communication protocol systems that allow people to express their interest in potentially trading a security. This raises the obvious question of what a communication protocol system is in the first place. But the proposed rule never defines the term ambiguous and instead argues that a group of persons can exist whenever persons act in concert through even informal agreement, even if none of them, individually or in as a group, exercises control over the functions or facilities of an exchange. This comically broad interpretation means that even a group of unassociated individuals with no real participation in the essential functions of an exchange could be subject to securities regulation for the operation of an exchange. This distorted definition of exchange would fundamentally alter the traditional understanding of how we conceive of exchange. This amounts to expanding the definition of a baseball team from the group of people directly associated with it – the players, possibly the manager, coaches and reception staff – to a group in which the fans of the team and even third-party sportscasters who perform certain functions.[s] associated with setting up a game become part of the team. It’s unlikely anyone would consider a ticket scalper in the team parking lot, but in the SEC’s new view, it is possible depending on the facts and circumstances. It’s easy to imagine other examples of how this language could become stretched to absurd degrees. Does a power company that supplies power to servers powering a communications protocol system count as a trading partner? And so on. The SEC’s exchange initiative is the agency’s most recent and egregious attempt to expand its regulatory power beyond the authority granted by Congress. For example, there is currently no law on the books that classifies digital assets as securities, and so it remains an open question whether the agency has the authority to regulate digital assets. This regulatory proposal circumvents this issue by establishing a new interpretation of an exchange that gives the agency new leeway to regulate a wide range of industry participants, well beyond the statutory limits established by the Exchange Act. Indeed, Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee filed his own letter to push the SEC to withdraw the proposal due to concerns about regulatory overbreadth. You can argue it’s better to take SEC Chairman Gary Gensler at his word and give the commission the benefit of the doubt that it is continuing this regulation to reflect changes since Congress put in place the definition of an exchange. However, given that the agencies’ proposal comes after a history of enforcement action and very little forward-looking guidance provided to the digital asset industry, Gensler doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt. While much attention has been paid to recent SEC enforcement actions, it is important that the agency’s crypto rulemaking efforts, including its efforts to expand the agency’s powers, not not go unnoticed. Congress must closely monitor Gensler’s efforts and hold him accountable if they are not based on law and common sense. By attempting to expand the SEC’s regulatory authority and open a new front in its ongoing war on crypto, Gensler is exposing the agency to increased congressional scrutiny, exactly the opportunity for SEC advocates. cryptography to make their strongest case. The definition of the exchange may seem niche and technical, but the anti-tech impulse and regulatory overreach behind the proposal should concern all Americans, no matter what they think about crypto. Amanda Tuminelli is Legal Director of the Defi Education Fund, where she leads the organizations litigation and policy efforts. The opinions expressed in Fortune.com comments are solely the opinions of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs ofFortune.

