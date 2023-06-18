This compact fund beats the market and provides a downside cushion in tough times

Although much has changed in the market over the past three decades, the Parnassus Non-Core Equity Fund still holds its original principles to heart. The fund, which was launched in 1992, aims to provide investors with an actively managed strategy linked to the broader US economy. Although now considered compact with 40 holdings, portfolio manager Andrew Choi said he has become known for his cushion when the market is going through bad times. “The things we think about and work on today reflect the current market environment compared to, obviously, back then,” said Choi, who joined the company in 2018 and became a co-manager. of the fund in early 2022. “But the basic ethos and the kind of need this product addresses is effectively the same.” The fund’s investors share class has a fee of 0.82% and a minimum investment of $2,000. It has a five-star rating from Morningstar compared to other broad-mix funds. It is in the 37th percentile of funds this year, according to Morningstar, and has performed mostly in line with its benchmark, the S&P 500, for the year. The fund has generated a 10.9% annual return since inception, compared to a 9.9% annual gain over the same period for the entire S&P 500. The fund was established in 1992, about eight years after the creation of the company itself. Current manager Todd Ahlsten, who is also the company’s CIO, began his role with the fund in 2001. Choi said little has changed in terms of core strategy since Ahlsten took the helm. One thing Choi pointed to is the company’s early embrace of responsible investing, which he says is Warren Buffett-esque with a focus on good companies with good returns. It is a quality since the creation that makes the company’s commitment “authentic”. He said the fund has been able to operate over time without backfiring on those principles, even as some investors have shifted stances on environmental, social and governance guidelines amid recent Republican rebukes. In March, the House GOP was unable to override President Biden’s veto to ban the investment framework. “We started in 1984, and we never changed our tune,” he said. “And I think there’s been a lot of tonal shifts with some of our competitors.” It has also become known as a fund that can provide a cushion in times of market turbulence, with Choi specifically citing the early 2000s and the Great Financial Crisis. But he noted a tougher landscape in 2022, as the fund struggled without exposure to energy (it was the only positive sector in the S&P 500) and quality names were hit harder. Still, he said these unique headwinds in 2022 shouldn’t hurt the fund’s earned reputation. Choi said the company has been able to capture an average of around 95% of upside and 90% of downside over the past five years, highlighting the strategy’s success over time. “If you think of it as a dance, when the music is playing, you want to get up and you want to dance to participate in the rally,” Choi said. “But people who stay on the dance floor too long when the music stops usually have to pay more than the earnings they’ve made. So we make sure that when the music is playing, we’re dancing in the right places. . And we leave the dance floor before things start to spin and the music stops.” How does this actually happen? Choi’s team does the math to make sure valuations are reasonable for what they’re paying and that they’re not giving up too much money for a stock that’s increasing speculation. Of course, the market has changed since the end of 2022, as hopes for a better interest rate environment and hype around artificial intelligence have driven stocks higher. Choi said his team bought Salesforce and homebuilder names late last year on a bet they could make if the economy did better than many expected, a prediction which, he says, came with rewards. Salesforce ended up being the fund’s best relative performer in the first quarter, with the 50.7% gain contributing 1.4% of the fund’s total return. Semiconductor names Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia contributed 0.6% and 1.1% to the fund’s return, respectively, as both surged amid growing investor enthusiasm around AI. On the other hand, Charles Schwab and Bank of America were among the biggest detractors as financial stocks struggled amid the broader industry crisis. Apple was also a detractor, but that’s because the company was underweight the stock, not because of the stock’s performance. Microsoft and Alphabet join Apple in the top tech names on the top 10 titles at the end of the first quarter. Microsoft, its largest holding, traded at all-time highs on Friday, underscoring the strength of Big Tech’s comeback this year. But some less expected names also make it into the top 10 given the fund’s focus on responsible business and quality. Farm equipment maker Deere, chemical company Linde and consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble are also among the largest holdings. The top 10 names typically represent around 40% of the fund’s holdings. Future outlook According to Morningstar analyst Stephen Welch, the ability to offer downside protection while being more consolidated is unusual, as concentration can generally mean more volatility. He said the fund finds stocks that can provide cushion on the downside by looking at moats and management teams. And he described the focus on responsible investing as two-pronged, noting that the fund both uses exclusion filters and also looks for stocks with significant ESG risks. To be sure, Choi said the company’s ESG principles have evolved over time and don’t replace everything else. While the fund’s underperformance in 2022 was partly due to a lack of energy stocks, Choi said it’s not just because of ESG concerns that these stocks aren’t held. (The company has made changes to ESG-related principles over time, including a decision earlier this year to end an exclusion of nuclear energy given its role in reducing use of carbon.) While his team always follows energy trends to see if there are any opportunities to make money, they see better opportunities in technology areas such as semiconductor stocks. The semis are an example of “those kinds of age-old tailwind sectors that have a lot of cyclical elements that give people the opportunity to get euphoric, and also maniacally depressed,” he said. “But throughout the whole period, there are all these cycles that you have to take advantage of.” Trailing returns over the past five years show that the fund has outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 about 60% of the time. But if you look at five-year returns with the sharpe ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, the fund has outperformed nearly 90% of the time. This shows that it has lower volatility and can weather downturns well, Welch said. Looking to the second half of 2023, Choi said he continues to like semiconductor stocks and is also watching companies like Adobe and Salesforce benefit from AI in ways he thinks could not yet fully appreciated in the share price. Adobe rallied this week on strong earnings and guidance. And Choi is also watching the payment space, which he says still has companies with good companies, but they are becoming more attractive in terms of valuation, with the industry not getting as much love as it deserves. . (Mastercard was the fund’s fifth largest holding in the first quarter.)