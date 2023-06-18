Bull market or crazy market? Investors say the latter

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can registerhere. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.



The stock market has made incredible progress since its downturn last year to the point where it’s hard to believe the economy could be on the brink of recession.

As of the close of trading on June 16, 2022, the S&P 500 index was around 3,666.77, battered by persistent inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions.

The general index is at 4,409.59 at the close of June 16, 2023, marking a gain of around 20% compared to the previous year despite the collapse of regional banks, a near miss and the continued fight against inflation by the Fed.

Mega-cap tech stocks that were battered by rising interest rates in 2022 have also seen a huge boost this year. Apple shares hit an all-time high of $186.01 last Thursday from $135.43 a year earlier.

For the year, the S&P 500 is up about 15%, the Dow gained 3.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 30.8%.

But the recent acceleration in rallies portends some pain ahead, investors say.

The market is behaving in a pretty delusional way, said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer at PNC Financial Services Asset Management Group. Much of what is happening right now could very well be a kind of last hurrah, the last gasp before tipping over into contraction.

Already there are signs that cracks are forming and could soon widen. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but signaled it may raise rates two more times this year. This initially sparked a strong sell-off before investors quickly ignored the Fed’s hawkish signal and stocks rallied again at Wednesday’s close. Stocks fell slightly on Friday, but still ended the week higher.

Several signs indicate that the market is, at least for now, on a tear.

The S&P 500 reaches bull market territory and new highs

In late May, congressional passage of the debt ceiling agreement (later signed by President Joe Biden) and a blowout quarter by chipmaker Nvidia pushed mega-cap tech names higher, helping stocks to break through the trading range they had been stuck in for months. .

Then the S&P 500 entered a bull market earlier this month, up more than 20% from its low last October. The general index closed Thursday at its highest level since April 2022.

Improved Market Scope

The breadth of the market has recently improved as the S&P 500 rally has widened from tech stocks to other parts of the market, including industrials, materials and financials.

It’s an encouraging sign for investors who fear that the S&P 500’s gains this year have been largely dominated by mega-cap tech stocks, boosted by a flight to safety in the face of economic uncertainty and by the excitement of artificial intelligence.

Record tech stocks

Apple shares closed at a record high on Thursday, closing in on reaching a market capitalization of $3 trillion. This comes after the stock hit an intraday high a week earlier, the day the company unveiled its Vision Pro mixed reality headset at its annual developer conference.

Shares of the tech giant are up around 42% for the year.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, expects Apple shares to reach a price target of $240 by next summer and the company to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion closer to 2025. citing the hype surrounding AI and the potential for a record breaking product. cycle for a new iPhone model slated for release this fall.

There’s no better stock to own in tech than Apple despite a still somewhat murky economy, Ives said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft shares also quietly hit an all-time high, closing at $348.10 on Thursday.

The next test rallies

Despite some bullish signs in the market, investors say the math doesn’t add up to a sustained rally, especially considering that a possible recession is looming on the horizon.

And while the breadth of markets has widened in recent weeks, mega-cap tech stocks are still responsible for the lion’s share of the gains, potentially leaving the rally on shaky legs. Concerns also remain on Wall Street that the market run is overdone.

Valuing some of these moves is like Icarus is flying too close to the sun, said Richard Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group.

Additionally, 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields remain inverted, a phenomenon that historically preceded economic downturns.

The next test for equities will likely be the Fed’s next interest rate decision, according to Agati. Chairman Jerome Powell said last Wednesday that the July meeting would be live, meaning the decision will be up for debate.

We believe the Fed will take another step to further tighten policy in July, and that could ultimately be the catalyst that creates a market correction, Agati said.

Still, some investors remain optimistic, even as they expect near-term difficulties.

I think it should end the year up rather than down, said Sylvia Jablonski, managing director and chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs. However, I don’t necessarily think I’ll get another 20%, 30% or anything like that from the Nasdaq.

The Federal Reserve was more hawkish than expected at its June meeting. Investors didn’t seem to care.

Last Wednesday, the central bank suspended interest rates and indicated it could raise rates two more times this year. Investors largely ignored the message, with stocks continuing to rally in the days that followed.

Then Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said last Friday that the central bank needed to raise interest rates further to keep inflation under control.

saw policy rates having effects on certain parts of the economy. The labor market is still strong, but core inflation just isn’t budging, and it will likely require further tightening to try to bring that rate down, Waller said at an event in Oslo.

Friday’s tough speech from the Fed rattled investors somewhat, sending stocks lower. But the three main indexes still gained for the week.

There are two reasons why the market rally has continued this week despite hawkish signals from the Fed, says Sarah Henry, portfolio manager at Logan Capital Management. First, Wall Street decided there wasn’t much difference between one or two more rate hikes.

Whether the Fed raises rates once or twice more will be less relevant than the increases markets have already seen, Henry said. Predictability (of Fed rate decisions) is going to be more important than incrementality at this point.

Additionally, a list of recent strong economic readings has convinced investors that even if the economy tips into a recession, it will be short and shallow, Henry says.

Here is some of that data:

A hot jobs report from May. The unemployment rate rose more than expected, from 3.4% to 3.7%. Still, the job market remains hot, with employers adding 339,000 jobs last month, beating the 190,000 economists expected.

Cooling in the Mays Consumer Price Index report. The CPI rose 4% for the year ending May, the slowest annual pace since March 2021. That’s a sharp drop from April’s 4.9% and is slightly below economists’ expectations. 4.1%, according to Refinitiv.

Cooling in the Mays Producer Price Index report. The PPI showed annual inflation for producers was 1.1% for the 12 months to May, which cooled for the 11th month in a row. Prices fell 0.3% on a monthly basis, better than economists’ expectations of 0.1%, according to Refinitiv.

Strong sentiment in the University of Michigan Consumer Expectations Survey. Consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead fell for the second consecutive month, slipping to 3.3% in early June from 4.2% last month.

According to Paul Eitelman, chief investment strategist for North America at Russell Investments, the momentum for the rallies is also stemming from positive investor sentiment, particularly secular trends like artificial intelligence that have propelled mega-stocks. capitalization at stratospheric heights this year.

It almost seems like all the news is good news right now for the past few weeks we’ve rallied around a hawkish Fed, said Eitelman. saw the psychology of the market change quite significantly.

Still, investors could get ahead of themselves. The message that was getting from the Federal Reserve should send a cautious tone to stock markets, he said.

Monday: The US stock market closed on June 19.

Tuesday: Building permits and new housing starts for May.

Wednesday: Federal Reserve nominee hearings.

THURSDAY: Existing Home Sales for May for the National Association of Realtors, Unemployment Insurance Claims, Mortgage Rates and Major US Economic Indicators for May. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell presents his semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee.

Friday: CarMax Earnings



(KMX).