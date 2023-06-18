Stock market gains depend on when feds suspend or jump

(Bloomberg) – The Federal Reserve’s decision to halt its interest rate hikes, at least temporarily, is a pause for consumers who have seen everything from their credit cards to mortgages become more expensive.

The question now is what this means for investors. And timing can be everything.

History shows that the outlook for the current bull market to continue improves if policymakers opt for a longer pause before proceeding with the next rate hike they signal. But things change if the central bank skips a single meeting before resuming its hikes.

There have been six episodes since 1970 when the central bank raised rates by more than 100 basis points over a year or more and then halted for at least three months. And they’ve been a boon for equities, with the S&P 500 index jumping 8.2% on average in the 90 days after such a respite, nearly quadrupling its average three-month lead over the period analyzed, according to the data. data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

This time, however, the halt after 10 straight hikes comes with a big caveat: policymakers expect rates to rise further. That would suggest more of a jump than a break in a very different scenario. But don’t tell that to investors who just pushed the S&P 500 to a fifth consecutive week of gains, its longest winning streak since 2021.

What word should you emphasize more when it comes to a warmongering break? Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments, said by phone. Investors accuse the Fed of bluffing on its hawkish rhetoric.

From the Tuesday-Friday close, the S&P 500 jumped 0.9%, the best performance since February from a Fed decision day to the weekend, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That pushed the indices rally from the October low of 23% and left it around 8% below its all-time high. On Thursday, the volume of call options on the S&P 500 Index hit a record high.

Tightening announced

The Fed’s dot chart showed that the majority of voting members see at least two more quarter-point hikes this year amid stubbornly high inflation and labor market strength. Chairman Jerome Powell at one point qualified the decision to suspend jump rides during his Wednesday press conference, but later corrected his language.

Meanwhile, swap traders are ignoring indications and betting on just one more quarter-point rise this cycle, most likely next month. However, the immediate resumption of bulls presents a potentially more problematic scenario for equities, as Bloomberg Intelligence analysis shows that a jump makes the market outcome less predictable.

There’s a difference between a pause and a jump, and we might underestimate how significant that is, Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist at BI, told Bloomberg Radio.

For example, when the Fed skipped a rate hike in January 1989 and then started to rise again, the S&P 500 rose over the next three months. But in 2000, when the Fed stopped its tightening cycle in April and resumed it in May, stocks fell 1.5% over the next three months, according to BI data.

Read BIs research: stocks likely to welcome a rate move jump differently than a break

Stock bulls are encouraged by headline inflation data. Consumer prices rose 4% in May from a year earlier, the slowest pace since 2021, data showed last week. Admittedly, the base reading was stickier. Also last week, separate figures showed that the long-term trend of slowing consumption of goods is continuing.

All of this adds to investor optimism that the Fed won’t trigger a severe recession as it battles inflation, a notion that helped extend the S&P 500’s gains last week. Granted, momentum has technical charts that look extended. The S&P 500’s 14-day Relative Strength Index, for example, is above the 70 level that some analysts consider a sign of overheating.

Traders also point to improving breadth of equity market gains as laggards like small caps, materials and financials join the rally. An equally-weighted version of the S&P 500 is on course to beat its market-cap-weighted counterpart this month for the first time since January.

The U.S. economy has been so much more resilient than anyone anticipated, Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, told Bloomberg TV. This exuberance might be justified.

–With the assistance of Edward Bolingbroke.

