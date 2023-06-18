Business
Investing in the stock market: stock market mantra: the creation and preservation of wealth are equally important in a sustainable financial plan
In addition to helping you achieve your financial goals; value creation helps you build a reserve fund for unexpected expenses. However, along with creating wealth, one must also preserve the value of their assets. Thanks to heritage preservation, we can ensure the longevity of assets and maximize their ability to generate income while preserving their value.
Invest in financially sound assets
Although no combination of assets or portfolios comes with a risk-free appeal, there is no denying that some financial instruments are safer than others. The degree of risk varies from asset to asset. Your equity-linked investments are more subject to market fluctuations than G-Sec bonds. Risk and reward go hand in hand, so it becomes essential to plan your asset allocation comprehensively to generate sustainable income.
Sustainable financial planning aims for longer term goals of wealth preservation. While creating value can be an active task, preserving that value is an ongoing process. In short, higher gains may sound attractive, but the choice of asset classes should be based on your risk appetite and future goals. So before chasing after new asset classes, it’s important to go back to basics to know the fundamentals and determine if these asset classes are right for you.
Create a personalized financial plan
The returns generated by your portfolio are determined less by the value of individual assets than by asset allocation. Consider a market scenario in which the equity market outperforms the debt market. So the value of the portfolio of a person who has adopted a conservative strategy and invested more than half of his portfolio in debt funds, will not increase as much as investors who have invested more in equity funds.
Few people understand the fact that every portfolio works differently, due to diverse financial goals, risk appetite and expected returns. What worked for one may not work for another. In the case taken above, there is nothing wrong with asset allocation. If you are a passive or risk averse investor, you may not regret the missed opportunity to invest more in stocks, but the case will be quite different if you are an active investor or a risk taker. A personalized financial plan is a key tool that serves as a guide to help people make informed financial decisions, manage their assets effectively, and gradually accumulate wealth.
For the days after
Young investors have a particular advantage when it comes to taking on higher levels of risk in their investment plan, due to the longer time horizon for their assets to perform in the market. However, it is crucial to emphasize that one cannot simply dive randomly into the risk pool. The traditional adage “Only risk what you can afford to lose” should be taken into consideration. While it’s necessary to focus on your current goals, it’s also important to plan for the future, especially when it comes to retirement needs. Getting advice on how to protect and enhance the value of your assets to ensure a steady stream of income in retirement is just as essential as getting financial advice when building your investment portfolio. Look to grow your wealth and create a sustainable income stream for retirement. Since this is the period when one puts an end to the generation of wealth and relies on the preserved wealth of one’s assets.
A comprehensive strategy that emphasizes both wealth creation and preservation is key to sustainable financial planning. Always be mindful of the market and the assets you wish to invest in before making key decisions, in order to establish a lasting roadmap to financial stability and a steady stream of income.
(The author is Director, Mastertrust)
(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts belong to them. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)
