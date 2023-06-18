Certain common shares of note inc. are subject to a blocking agreement ending June 18, 2023.





Certain common shares of note inc. are subject to a lock-up agreement ending on June 18, 2023. These common shares will be locked for 179 days from 21-DEC-2022 to 18-JUN-2023. Details:

In connection with this offer and the secondary offer by purchase and acceptance by the underwriters, Sadaaki Kato, the seller and the lender, and our shareholders Nikkei Inc., UUUM Co., Ltd., TV Tokyo Holdings Inc., Mynavi Co., Ltd. ., IID Co., Ltd., THE GUILD Co., Ltd., Party Co., Ltd., BASE Co., Ltd., Bungeishunju Co., Ltd., Bloom & Co., Ltd., Hiroki Nakamura, Kensuke Murashima, Susumu Hasegawa, Nobuaki Chonan, Masakazu Komatsu and Kotaro Hayakawa, to the lead manager for the period from the date of conclusion of the main subscription agreement to the 180th day (June 18, 2023) after the listing date (including the day ) (hereinafter referred to as the “unavailability period”). without the prior written consent of the Company, assignment, etc. shares of the Company (excluding, however, the subscriber’s secondary offer by purchase and acceptance and the acquisition by the lead arranger of ordinary shares of the Company under the green shoe option, etc.). They agreed not to. In addition, the sellers Femto Growth Capital Investment Business Limited Liability Union, JAFCO SV4 Shared Investment Business Limited Liability Union, CA Startups Internet Fund No. 1 Investment Business Limited Liability Union, Femto Startup Limited Liability Partnership, Jun Haranaga, Dentsu Digital Investment Business Limited Liability Union, TBS Innovation Partners No. 1 Investment Business Partnership, Harajuku Web Institute Co., Ltd., and our shareholders SMBC Venture Capital No. 4 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership, NVCC No. 8 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership, Regional Creation Raw Niigata No. 1 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership will provide the lead arranger for the period from the date of entering into the main subscription agreement to the 90th day (March 20, 2023) after the listing date (including the day) . Without prior written consent, the sale, etc. of the common shares of the Company (however, the sale of the common shares of the Company by the underwriters, the acquisition of the common shares of the Company subject to the green shoe option by the lead company, etc., excluding sales, etc. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. made through the master management company). In addition, Akihiro Yoshijima, Takayuki Fukatsu, Yuichi Ima, Yukihiro Kashima, Masayuki Iino, Hiroshi Sakamoto, Kotomi Numata, Masaki Nakaya, Takeshi Tanasawa, Retsu Fukui, Sachi Enomoto, Futoshi Inoue, Manabu Kitamura, who own the acquisition rights to shares of the Company Erika Tamaki, Erika Nakata, Satoshi Nagai, Kaori Sawamura and six other persons requested the lead arranger to acquire the rights to acquire shares of the Company and agreed not to sell the common shares acquired through the exercise of share acquisition rights. In addition, the Company may request the lead manager to issue ordinary shares of the Company, to issue securities to be converted or exchanged for ordinary shares of the Company or to issue ordinary shares of the Company without prior written consent of the leader during the blocking period. Issue of securities, etc. with the right to acquire or receive shares (however, this offer, green shoe options, stock splits and stock options, or restricted stock compensation (which cannot be exercised or transferred during the blocking period), and the cumulative dilution rate of the potential shares during the retention period does not exceed 1%)). After the end of the lock-up period, the above transactions will be possible, but if such transactions are carried out, the market price of the ordinary shares of the Company could be affected. In all the above cases, the lead management company has the power to terminate all or part of the agreement at its discretion, even during the lock-up period.

