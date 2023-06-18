Companies should play an active role in reviving stock exchanges





Most countries are struggling with an economic downturn and are looking at various barometers to determine where they stand. While gross domestic product (GDP) is an important indicator, there are other measures. A stock market is considered a reliable barometer to measure the economic status of a nation. Global economies have suffered many blows in recent years for a multitude of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical issues. Listed entities mainly include dynamic companies, leaders in their sector. Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has 62 listed companies in 11 sectors. Over the past three years, it has seen declines in the index and stock prices due to massive offloading of stocks by internationals.





Due to a general lack of transactions, most brokerage firms can barely break even. Government policies and the finance bill add pressure via higher taxes, which prevents foreign investors from bringing in finance. It is crucial to address this problem as the country suffers from currency deficits and the prices of international currencies are continuously strengthening against the Kenyan shilling. Dividend distribution policies Despite this, some blue chip companies have maintained dividend payout policies, are high yielding and remain undervalued. One would assume that reputable listed companies issuing decent dividends and having room for share price growth would attract investors. This has not been the case and a recovery strategy for SNGs is important. The financial injection into the exchange and the economy is crucial. While these are factors that policymakers need to consider, one wonders: what role do companies themselves play in ensuring a recovery in their stock prices? The answer? Strong performance, good financial governance, growth with good returns for stakeholders and a strengthened strategy to build stronger relationships with investors. The Companies Act 2008 requires companies to present annual financial statements to shareholders at a general meeting or, for public companies, at an annual general meeting. Many wait until a fortnight before the AGM to post annual reports, financial statements and reports online, let alone hard copies. BSE Listed Companies It’s time we borrowed best practices from around the world. In India, for example, BSE-listed companies publish their financial statements in near real time after announcements. Corporate actions lists are disseminated and updated in a timely manner. Why do shareholders in Kenya have to repeatedly follow company registrars, brokerage firms and secretaries of respective companies repeatedly to receive information on company shares and financial statements? The economy needs foreign direct investment. It is therefore crucial for companies to engage stakeholders, especially shareholders, and provide timely information to the public directly and through company registries. Information should not be shrouded in secrecy until the last moment. Each positive action will contribute to the renewal of NSE. Mr. Ritesh is a business and financial analyst, humanitarian and environmental advocate. [email protected].

