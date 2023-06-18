Boursa Kuwait presents capital market opportunities in London





Boursa Kuwait held over 80 meetings during the London GCC Conference organized by HSBC to highlight investment opportunities in the Kuwait capital market. International investors had a valuable opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of listed companies, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the financial performance and business strategies employed by listed companies in the Kuwaiti capital market. Boursa Kuwait also successfully held its tenth Corporate Day in London during the June 12-16 conference. This premier event brought together twelve Premier Market listed companies, including Boursa Kuwait, along with over 50 globally recognized asset management and investment firms. Highlight listed companies Mohamad Saud Al-Osaimi, Managing Director of Boursa Kuwaits, said: As we celebrate our tenth Corporate Day, a tradition that began in 2017, we remain committed to showcasing our listed companies and investment opportunities to overseas institutional investors. through our series of Corporate Days. and Roadshows, a tradition we started in 2017. Our Corporate Day gave us the opportunity to engage with over 50 asset management companies and investment firms and showcase the unique investment opportunities available in Kuwait. The company constantly seeks to provide transparency and ensure that market participants, including local and international investors, have a say in shaping our market. » Al-Osaimi expressed optimism for the future, anticipating a productive period ahead and highlighting ongoing developments in the Kuwaiti market. He stressed that Boursa Kuwait remains committed to improving the market in line with international standards and practices and said the upcoming launch of the Central Clearing Counterparty (CCP) system is expected to reduce systematic risks in capital markets. New products and services Boursa Kuwait aims to introduce additional products and services, focusing on key objectives such as promoting an attractive issuer base, broadening the product range, diversifying the investor base and upgrading infrastructure and business practices to meet international standards, he added. The conference also brought together CEOs and senior executives from GCC stock exchanges, while representatives from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates presented the advantages and prospects of investing in their respective countries. This conference marked the second meeting of GCC exchanges and featured a panel discussion that provided valuable insights into each country’s economic outlook. Boursa Kuwaits Chairman and CEO Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Mulla, Head of Debt Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, represented Kuwait on the panel, which was moderated by Simon Jon Williams, Chief CEEMEA Economist at HSBC Global Researchs. . The Head of the Debt Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Mulla, presented the national debt market and the need to develop it in line with the principles of the New Kuwait Vision 2035. Boursa Kuwait has been a key driver in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy, in line with the objectives of the New Kuwait 2035 vision. Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/markets/equities/boursa-kuwait-presents-capital-market-opportunities-in-london-bu89swyh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos