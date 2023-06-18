Boursa Kuwait presents capital market opportunities in London

Boursa Kuwait held over 80 meetings during the London GCC Conference organized by HSBC to highlight investment opportunities in the Kuwait capital market.
International investors had a valuable opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of listed companies, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the financial performance and business strategies employed by listed companies in the Kuwaiti capital market.
Boursa Kuwait also successfully held its tenth Corporate Day in London during the June 12-16 conference. This premier event brought together twelve Premier Market listed companies, including Boursa Kuwait, along with over 50 globally recognized asset management and investment firms.
Highlight listed companies
Mohamad Saud Al-Osaimi, Managing Director of Boursa Kuwaits, said: As we celebrate our tenth Corporate Day, a tradition that began in 2017, we remain committed to showcasing our listed companies and investment opportunities to overseas institutional investors. through our series of Corporate Days. and Roadshows, a tradition we started in 2017.
Our Corporate Day gave us the opportunity to engage with over 50 asset management companies and investment firms and showcase the unique investment opportunities available in Kuwait. The company constantly seeks to provide transparency and ensure that market participants, including local and international investors, have a say in shaping our market. »
Al-Osaimi expressed optimism for the future, anticipating a productive period ahead and highlighting ongoing developments in the Kuwaiti market. He stressed that Boursa Kuwait remains committed to improving the market in line with international standards and practices and said the upcoming launch of the Central Clearing Counterparty (CCP) system is expected to reduce systematic risks in capital markets.
New products and services
Boursa Kuwait aims to introduce additional products and services, focusing on key objectives such as promoting an attractive issuer base, broadening the product range, diversifying the investor base and upgrading infrastructure and business practices to meet international standards, he added.
The conference also brought together CEOs and senior executives from GCC stock exchanges, while representatives from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates presented the advantages and prospects of investing in their respective countries. This conference marked the second meeting of GCC exchanges and featured a panel discussion that provided valuable insights into each country’s economic outlook. Boursa Kuwaits Chairman and CEO Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Mulla, Head of Debt Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, represented Kuwait on the panel, which was moderated by Simon Jon Williams, Chief CEEMEA Economist at HSBC Global Researchs. .
The Head of the Debt Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Mulla, presented the national debt market and the need to develop it in line with the principles of the New Kuwait Vision 2035.
Boursa Kuwait has been a key driver in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy, in line with the objectives of the New Kuwait 2035 vision.
Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).