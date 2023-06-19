Taiwan’s stock market could take further damage on Monday





On Friday, the Taiwan stock market ended the five-day winning streak in which it gained more than 600 points or 3.7%. The Taiwan Stock Exchange is now just below the plateau of 17,290 points and the losses could accelerate on Monday. The global forecast for Asia mixed to weaker as strong crude oil prices are offset by likely profit taking. European markets were up and US stock markets were down and Asian markets figured to split the difference. The TSE ended slightly lower on Friday after losses in financial stocks, plastics stocks and companies. For the day, the index fell 46.09 points or 0.27% to end at 17,288.91 after trading between 17,250.79 and 17,342.86. Among assets, Cathay Financial slipped 1.01%, while Mega Financial fell 1.60%, CTBC Financial lost 0.61%, First Financial slipped 0.36%, Fubon Financial sank 0.81%, E Sun Financial fell 0.19%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fell 0.34%. Hon Hai Precision lost 0.45%, Largan Precision fell 2.23%, Catcher Technology plunged 2.86%, MediaTek fell 1.96%, Delta Electronics added 0.41%, Novatek Microelectronics jumped 1.78%, Formosa Plastics fell 1.70%, Nan Ya Plastics improved 0.88%, Asia Cement gained 0.11%, Taiwan Cement rose 0.91% , China Steel gained 0.34% and United Microelectronics Corporation was unchanged. Wall Street’s lead ends up negative as major averages opened higher on Friday but fell late to end in the red. The Dow Jones lost 108.98 points or 0.32% to end at 34,299.12, while the NASDAQ lost 93.23 points or 0.68% to close at 13,689.57 and the S&P 500 fell. down 16.25 points or 0.37% to end at 4,409.59. For the week, the NASDAQ climbed 3.3%, the S&P 500 jumped 2.6% and the Dow Jones rose 1.3%. Wall Street’s late-day weakness reflected profit-taking as traders looked to cash in after the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit their best closing levels in more than a year, while the Dow Jones set a new six-month closing high. In economic news, inflation expectations eased slightly to 3.0% in June from 3.1% in May, again remaining within the narrow range of 2.9-3.1%. Falling inflation expectations could bolster investors’ recent optimism that the Federal Reserve will not follow through on its plan to keep raising interest rates. Crude oil prices rose on Friday on hopes of stronger refining demand and that further stimulus in China will help boost growth in the world’s second-largest country. . West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $1.16 or 1.6% at $71.78 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 2.3% during the week. For comments and feedback, contact: [email protected]

