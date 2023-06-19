Business
Stock Exchange | Let us know what the stock market offers a young investor or trader
The stock market is the barometer of a country’s economy. It offers a wealth of opportunities for young traders and investors looking to secure their financial future. With its dynamic nature and potential for significant returns, the stock market has become an attractive avenue for those willing to take calculated risks.
Wealth accumulation
Investing in the stock market at a young age allows for long-term wealth accumulation.
The power of compounding allows investments to grow exponentially over time.
By starting early, young investors have more time to ride out market fluctuations and potentially benefit from the long-term uptrend in the stock market. Fundamentally good companies are always on the radar of long-term investors.
Portfolio diversification
The stock market provides access to a wide range of investment opportunities in various sectors and industries. Young investors can diversify their portfolios by investing in different stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or mutual funds.
Diversification helps spread risk and can improve potential returns. Those who cannot devote enough time can easily participate in the growth story through investments in ETFs or index funds.
investment education
Engaging in stock market investing at a young age provides valuable educational opportunities. Young investors can learn about financial markets, business analysis and economic trends. This knowledge can provide a solid foundation for making informed investment decisions and financial planning throughout their lives.
Investors can also learn about the issuing company’s business models by studying their annual reports and websites and attending phone calls. This helps them develop their business acumen and also understand economic cycles.
Ownership in companies
By investing in stocks, young investors become partial owners of the companies in which they invest. So, by simply being a small shareholder, we also have the opportunity to participate in a company’s growth story. So no need to have a big capital to start.
This property can provide a sense of involvement and participation in the business world. As shareholders, they may also have the ability to vote on company affairs and receive dividends, if any.
Entrepreneurship
The stock market often inspires entrepreneurship. Young investors can be inspired by successful businesses and innovative ideas, motivating them to explore entrepreneurial ventures themselves.
Investing in the stock market can serve as a gateway to understanding business dynamics and nurturing entrepreneurial aspirations.
For those seeking diversification and exposure to broader market trends, ETFs and mutual funds may be suitable choices.
These investment vehicles combine the funds of several investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds or other assets.
This diversification minimizes the risks associated with individual stocks and allows young investors to gain exposure to several sectors or asset classes without the need for significant capital.
Additionally, options trading offers young traders a way to hedge their risk, leverage their knowledge of the market, and profit from price movements.
Options offer the flexibility to speculate on future stock price movements or hedge existing stock positions, allowing young traders to employ advanced trading strategies.
Many options-related tools are available that provide out-of-the-box strategies for gaining exposure to markets with defined risk. But it should be noted that it is a leveraged product which also carries a high risk.
Passive Income Stream
The stock market can serve as a platform for young traders and investors to create a passive income stream.
Dividend-paying stocks provide the opportunity to earn regular income, as companies distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders.
By carefully selecting dividend-paying stocks with a history of consistent or growing dividends, young investors can build a portfolio that generates a steady stream of passive income.
Additionally, the stock market offers the potential for capital gains through price appreciation. As the value of stocks increases over time, young investors can make a profit by selling their holdings. These earnings can be reinvested or used to fund other financial goals.
Financial independence
Investing in the stock market can help young people become financially independent and achieve their long-term goals.
Whether it’s saving for a down payment on a home, funding higher education, or building a retirement nest, potential stock market returns can go a long way toward achieving those long-term goals. .
However, it is crucial to approach the market with caution, employ sound investment strategies and maintain a long-term perspective.
With proper research, discipline, and patience, the stock market can be a rewarding avenue for young traders and investors to secure their financial future and achieve their goals. Investors should carefully assess their risk tolerance, as investing or trading in stock markets also involves many risks. It is always best to consult an authorized Sebi advisor to remove any doubts.
The author is MD Trans Scan Securities Pvt Ltd and Chairman ANMI EIRC
Door-to-door sale
I reached an agreement at the end of 2021 for the sale of my residential property, which is approximately 40 years old. The buyer has paid almost 99% of the agreed price as an advance, in three installments during the 2022-23 financial year. However, the signing of the bill of sale/registration has stalled. The LTCG cannot be determined because without the signing of the deed of sale, the CA / Valor is not ready to determine the market price in 2021. In this situation, should I be taxed in AY 2023-24 for the amount received as an advance in FY 2022-23?
Adrija Ray, Bhawanipur
It appears that while the sale agreement has been executed, the transfer of title has not yet been completed. Capital gains liability will arise when title passes and all terms of the sale agreement, including the remaining 1% of the buyer’s payment, are satisfied. There are various legal precedents where it has been observed by the judiciary that a sale agreement does not confer title to property. It has also been held by the tax courts that in the absence of actual revenue from the sale, the appraised is not liable for capital gains tax. The question that remains is what you did with the payment. If you invested it and got returns, it would be taxed.
tax returns
I will turn 80 on January 13, 2024. My income comes from retirement, insurance and fixed deposits. I submitted computer declarations every year. Do I have to file returns for 2023-24?
Jnana Priya Ghosh Dastidar, email
Section 194P of the IT Act provides a conditional exemption for resident elderly persons over 75 from filing the declaration. To qualify for the exemption, the individual must have pension and interest-only income. Interest income must accumulate in the same bank where the individual receives a pension. He must submit a statement to the bank providing information such as total income, deductions, discount under 87A, etc.
