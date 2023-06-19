Business
Sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex, Nifty off day’s high, trade flat on global index weakness; FMCG, the only sector-based losing private bank
Vedavaag Systems says PNB has assigned them an additional 236 customer service points (CSPs).
Price as of June 19, 2023 09:43
Market view | Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Support from FII buys for the rally continues with an investment of Rs 7,272 crores over the last 4 trading days. This strong FII long reinforced the bulls and made the buy dip strategy a success.
A new historic record is only a matter of time. The only concern now is the poor monsoon performance, so far.
The rupee fell 3 paise to 81.93 against the US dollar in early trading.
Grasim Industries Provides Update on Definitive Agreement with Lubrizol Manufacturing India: Construction of Phase One CPVC Resin Plant in Gujarat to Start in Latter Part of 2023; The unprecedented global Covid epidemic and its consequences have prevented the start of work on the project in 2022.
Price as of June 19, 2023 09:27
Morning trade top movers
Price as of June 19, 2023 09:20
Opening bell: Sensex gains 150 pts, Nifty goes over 18,850; Shriram Finance increases by 4%, HAL by 2%
JUST IN | Locking up 2.6% equity (99.2 lakh shares) in Shriram Finance in pre-open swap
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 80 points; Clever above 18,865
Markets may start off on a cautious note with SGX Nifty showing a mixed trend, with most Asian indices faltering in early trades. However, if Friday’s strong positive session is any indication, then Nifty will continue to be in charge and all bullish eyes will be on the index’s all-time high at 18888. Local equities and India’s improving economic situation are the two positive catalysts that would encourage investors in an otherwise bleak global outlook. We also expect Bank Nifty to be a big outperformer and could hit its all-time high at 44499.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live market updates: Asian stocks get off to a slow start, eyeing China’s stimulus, Powell testimonials
Asian stocks started cautiously on Monday after their best weekly run in five months, as investors eagerly awaited China’s rate decision and testimony from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the path of future rates.
Live Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Soft Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded down 7 points, or 0.04%, at 18,891, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a muted start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty breaches key resistance at 18,800
Nifty on Friday formed a long positive candle with a minor upper shadow on the daily charts to indicate an upside break of 18,800 levels, bringing it closer to a new high above 18,887 levels.
Live market updates: Tokyo Nikkei opens lower
Tokyo’s key Nikkei index fell at the open on Monday, following falls on Wall Street and the widely predicted decision by the Bank of Japan to keep its policies unchanged. while the broader Topix index edged up 0.12%, or 2.71 points, to 2,303.07.
S&P 500 ends lower as Microsoft pulls away from record high
The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Microsoft and other market heavyweights as comments from two Federal Reserve officials dampened optimism that the central bank is nearing the end of its aggressive rate hikes. interest rate.
Rupee jumps 35 paise to hit monthly high against US dollar as stocks rally
The rupiah rebounded 35 paise to close at a monthly high against the U.S. dollar on Friday as domestic stock indices hit record highs and crude oil price losses.
Live Market Updates: Oil Prices See Earlier Gains as Banks Cut China Growth Forecasts
Global oil prices fell on Monday, reversing gains from last week as questions about China’s economy outweighed OPEC+ production cuts and the seventh consecutive decline in the number of oil rigs and gas companies operating in the United States. Brent crude fell 68 cents to trade at $75.93 per barrel at 0042 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 59 cents at $71.19.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The benchmark BSE 30-share Sensex index advanced 467 points or 0.74% to settle at 63,384. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 138 points or 0.74% to end at 18,826.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
