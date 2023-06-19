Is the stock market closed on June 16?





Financial markets in the United States will be closed on Monday for Juneteenth National Independence Day, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday honoring the 158th anniversary of the last enslavement of black Americans told they were free. June 19 has been around since the end of the Civil War, but it’s a relatively new federal holiday, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. It was first observed by stock exchanges and financial markets. Americans last year. This means there is no trading on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, while CME Group and Cboe will also observe a holiday schedule. Sifma, the securities industry trade group, recommended that trading in US bond markets remain closed on Monday. Banks and post offices will be closed on Monday and there will be no mail deliveries by the US Postal Service on the federal holiday. Learn more:What is Juneteenth and why is it a public holiday? The three-day market holiday comes as stocks rebounded strongly. The S&P 500 SPX,

-0.37% ,

which exited its longest bear market since 1948 earlier in June, ended a six-game winning streak on Friday to finish slightly lower, coming back from a nearly 14-month high. The S&P 500 is up 5.5% so far in June and has gained nearly 15% so far in 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.32%

fell slightly on Friday after ending the previous session at its highest level since Dec. 2, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-0.68%

jumped nearly 31% in 2023, with recent gains accelerated by a rally fueled by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence technology. See: A Great Stock Market Rally Will Be Followed By A Great Crash, Says BofAs Hartnett

