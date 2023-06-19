US Stock Market: Are the Nasdaq and NYSE open for trading today?





The US stock market will be closed for a long weekend. Day traders and other investors are eagerly awaiting the start of trading on Monday. However, Monday, June 19 is a public holiday due to National Independence Day on June 19. Juneteenth is a US stock market holiday, which means the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are closed. June 19 will be observed on Monday, June 19, 2023, with markets closed on that day. This implies that after the market closes at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 16, it will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 20. The next stock market holiday in the United States will be Independence Day, which will be celebrated this year on July 4, 2023. The US Congress enacted a law designating it as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, and President Joe Biden signed it into law. Juneteenth was first commemorated as a federal holiday on June 20, 2022. Juneteenth is one of eleven federal holidays in the United States. All non-essential federal government offices, including the federal bank and post offices, will be closed. Juneteenth is also a Federal Reserve holiday in the United States, therefore commercial banks and other financial institutions will most likely be closed or have very limited hours. On June 19, 2023, the US bond market will also be closed. Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorates the anniversary of Union Army General Gordon Granger’s declaration that Texas was free of slavery on June 19, 1865, years after that the Emancipation Declaration banned it there and in other southern states. In 2023, the Nasdaq will observe ten U.S. stock market holidays and two half-day holidays. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early closing at 1 p.m. EST the next day, often known as Black Friday) and the Christmas Day is part of the American stock market holiday. In 2022, Juneteenth fell on a Sunday, so the holiday was observed on June 20, and the US stock market was closed to reopen on Tuesday, June 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/business/investing-abroad-us-stock-market-holidays-list-2023-3131209/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos