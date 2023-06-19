Hong Kong launches RMB stocks amid global yuan surge





International investors in Hong Kong are now able to buy shares denominated in Chinese renminbi, under a new program launched on Monday by the city’s stock exchange.

Two dozen major Hong Kong and Chinese companies, including Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan and AIA Group, can now trade in both Hong Kong dollars (the city’s local currency) and yuan. Shares denominated in a currency can be freely exchanged with shares denominated in the other. In total, companies participating in the HKD-RMB dual meter model are worth around $1.5 trillion in valueor more than a third of the entire Hong Kong stock market. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), which runs the city’s stock market, hopes an influx of yuan-denominated transactions will bolster the city sluggish transaction volumes. (Although the program is currently only available to local and international investors, HKEX hopes to expand the program to mainland China later this year.) In an interview Monday with CNBCNicolas Aguzin, CEO of HKEx, suggested that the ability to transact instantly in renminbi would be a huge difference for retail investors on the mainland. (Hong Kong, unlike China, has an open financial market with a freely convertible local currency.) Yet Aguzin shared another advantage to the new program of HKEx: that it would continue to help the internationalization of the renminbi. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell just over 0.6% on Monday. The index has fallen 1.2% so far this year, after a brief recovery after China’s reopening faded as the country’s recovery faltered. The global yuan China has tried to encourage more global use of the renminbi as an alternative to the US dollar for more than a decade. Still, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted the yuan’s international status. US sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of the country’s US dollar reserves, have forced Moscow to look to other currencies for international trade. The yuan overtook the US dollar as Russia’s most traded foreign currency earlier this year, according to Bloomberg, as more Russian companies bought and sold goods in the Chinese market. Even other countries, like Bangladesh And Pakistanare turning to the yuan to do business with Russia.(Hong Kong hope that some of these countries could now invest their Chinese currency holdings in the city’s new yuan-denominated stocks. The share of trade conducted in Chinese currency pink to 4.5% in February, against less than 2% a year earlier. This is close to the share of trade carried out in the euro. Recent issues in the US, such as the tense debate over raising the US borrowing limit, which risked the country defaulting for the first time, could also tarnish the US dollar’s reputation for safety. US banking sector turmoil, public debt problems and huge monetized deficits have hurt international confidence in the US dollar, wrote Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s financial secretary, in a blog post last week related to the launch of the HKD-RMB dual counter model. (Hong Kong’s local currency is pegged to the US dollar. Chan has appeals firmly rejected to unanchor the two currencies in the past.) Central banks are also considering the yuan to diversify their reserves. Eighty-five percent of central bankers invested or were interested in investing in the Chinese currency last year, according to a UBS survey. Still, the yuan still has a long way to go before it erodes the dominance of the US dollar. Beijing maintains strict limits on cross-border transactions and currencies. At the end of 2022, 54% of foreign exchange reserves were held in US dollarsa proportion largely unchanged from the end of 2021, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

