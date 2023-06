African Stock Exchange promotes cross-border trade with AELP

The African Stock Exchanges Association (ASEA) has revealed that after successfully launching the first phase of the African Stock Exchanges Linking Project (AELP), it plans to move to the second phase of the project to ensure that investors benefit from the wide range of investment prospects. in African capital markets. ASEA Chairman and Managing Director of the Botswana Stock Exchange, Mr. Thapelo Tsheole, recently revealed this to market participants during the AELP webinar on the topic: Exchange Linkage Project – Facilitating trades across Borders. The webinar, hosted by Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and supported by Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited, Central Securities and Clearing System (CSCS), Cordros Securities Limited and Stanbic IBTC Limited, provided an overview of the benefits and objectives of AELP , Pan-African Payment and Settlement (PAPSS) and other cross-border transaction requirements. Applauding NGX for promoting the AELP initiative, Tsheole noted that although African economies have faced many challenges, the continent’s resilience in the face of adversity underscores its potential for sustainable economic resilience and initiatives such as the AELP. are very vital for Africa to be self-reliant as it presents a surge of opportunities for investors across Africa and the world by fostering deeper integration and connectivity among African capital markets . Having successfully launched the first phase of the project in December 2022, linking seven stock exchanges across Africa, we are now urging Nigerian brokers to reach out to their counterparts in other countries and strive to expand cross-border trade through the continent. We are considering rolling out AELP Phase 2 in Q3 2023 as funding has already been approved by the African Development Bank (AfDB) We will expand the number of participating exchanges to around 15 exchanges and we believe this will enable investors on the continent to maximize and take advantage of the wide range of investment opportunities across Africa, he said. Corroborating Tsheole, the Project Manager, AELP, Lina Tonui, in her presentation, said that thanks to the support of the AfDB, she received $980,000 from KOAFEC for the implementation of the AELP, the first phase of the project, while adding that the opportunities of the project are enormous. Tonui added that Phases 1 and 2 will see linked exchanges with a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, increase visibility for domestic and global investors, provide access to various investment products, support innovation and facilitate the raising pan-African capital through IPOs. PAPSS Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Ositadimma Ugwu, said the main benefits for each participating exchange are that payment in local currency will reduce the pressure on any country’s reserves and the elimination of dependencies on third parties greatly facilitate intra-African trade. Earlier in his opening remarks, NGX CEO Temi Popoola said that despite offering high potential for growth and return on investment, African equity markets still face challenges. He noted that the AELP will encourage increased investment participation and further enhance financial inclusion in the country and added that NGX will continue to work with all market players for collective growth and capital market development in Africa. READ ALSO FROMNIGERIAN TRIBUNE

