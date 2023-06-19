The Alabama team concludes the first day of the Paris Air Show 2023 with optimism





Secretary Canfield and his team also made some promising new contacts today, including interviews with a managing director of the Swiss Aerospace Cluster which plans to bring a group of aerospace companies from Switzerland to northern Alabama in August. We discussed the fact that Alabama has established itself with a significant presence in space, defense and commercial aerospace, making us a state that captures the attention of the European aerospace industry, he said. -he declares. Other trade business development specialists working at the 2023 Paris Air Show are Bob Smith, the departments’ aerospace go-to man, and Christoph Drr, who heads the departments’ European office in Stuttgart, Germany. ENERGY LEVELS Alabama economic developers attending the airshow said they believe their efforts will help pave the way for future growth in the sector, bringing new industrial investment and jobs to their communities. Day one is always exciting for everyone because it kicks off the air show, and it gets everyone’s energy levels up, said Thomas Tyson, an economic development representative for PowerSouth Energy Cooperative. We have meetings scheduled for tomorrow who were delighted to have done our due diligence on these companies, and we believe they have promise, he added. Being in front of these leaders at this show obviously gives you a lot of visibility, and that’s why we were here. Philip Dunlap, director of economic development for the city of Auburn, said he hopes to extend the positive results from the first day of the Paris Air Show as a second day of fixtures unfolds. We had a meeting with an existing business this morning which went extremely well, it was very positive, Dunlap said. For us, being here face to face, we accomplish a lot of things that we cannot always do at home. It’s a great opportunity. TALENT POOL The capabilities of Alabama universities were also on display during the first day of the 2023 Paris Air Show through a round table titled Made in Alabama: Tapping into the Aerospace Labor Pipeline, held at the U.S. Pavilion Forum. The event was moderated by Dr. Kimberly Robison, Director of the Huntsvilles US Space & Rocket Center, with panelists Dr. Chuck Karr, President of the University of Alabama at Huntsville; Todd Shacklet, president of Southern Union State Community College; and Dr. Steven Taylor, senior vice president for research and economic development, Auburn University. Educators described programs and initiatives that prepare students at these institutions for careers in aerospace and other fields. This includes coordinating with local high schools to build a ready workforce. No matter where you are in Alabama, you’re going to have a four-year university near you, you’re going to have a community college near you, and you’re going to have people in academia who understand how bad it is important for us to continue working with the aerospace industry, said Dr. Karr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.madeinalabama.com/2023/06/alabama-team-wraps-up-day-1-of-2023-paris-air-show-with-optimism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

