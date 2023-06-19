Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Stock futures fell late Monday as investors anticipated a holiday-shortened week of trading.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 93 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 Futures Contracts down 0.18%.
Markets were closed for the regular trading session on Monday due to the June 19 holiday.
Investors are coming off a good week, even though the main averages slipped on Friday. THE S&P500 and the Nasdaq Compound posted their best weekly performance since March, with the broad benchmark rising 2.6% and the tech-focused index rising 3.25%. It was also the S&P 500’s fifth consecutive positive week, a first since November 2021, and the Nasdaq’s eighth consecutive positive week, a feat it had already accomplished in 2019.
Investors were apparently receptive to the central bank’s decision to skip a rate hike in June last week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a news conference on Wednesday that the central bank has yet to make a decision on policy ahead of the July meeting. However, policymakers expect two more quarter-point rate hikes later this year. The decision to skip a hike in June broke the Fed’s streak of ten consecutive interest rate increases.
Despite Powell’s insistence that future Fed policy will remain data driven, stocks have rallied. Investors are trying to gauge how strong market sentiment from last week will hold up in a shortened trading week that is weak on economic data. Data on housing starts will be released Tuesday morning.
New York Fed President John Williams will appear with Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr at a corporate governance event Tuesday in New York. Fed Chairman Powell is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
In earnings, investors will look to a quarterly report from the shipping giant fedex Tuesday after the closing bell.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/19/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cause of death revealed for ‘Days of our Lives’ and Hollywood Heights actor Cody Longo
- Stock market today: live updates
- Why All Americans Should Care About Political Lawsuits Against Donald Trump – The Fort Morgan Times
- The Stacked Race for Drama Guest Actor – The Hollywood Reporter
- Sisters Riise and Hutchison fly the flag in Guernsey
- Where fashion and zen merge in harmony
- Google files new lawsuit over fake reviews
- 4.3-magnitude quake hits Colorado, increases 277 percent so far in 2023
- Northwest Fourth Fest returns to Now Arena at Hoffman Estates June 29-July 2
- The IMF works on the central bank’s global digital currency platform
- Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi in Washington ahead of US visit
- Emperor of Japan visits Indonesia