Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2023 in New York City.

Stock futures fell late Monday as investors anticipated a holiday-shortened week of trading.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 93 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 Futures Contracts down 0.18%.

Markets were closed for the regular trading session on Monday due to the June 19 holiday.

Investors are coming off a good week, even though the main averages slipped on Friday. THE S&P500 and the Nasdaq Compound posted their best weekly performance since March, with the broad benchmark rising 2.6% and the tech-focused index rising 3.25%. It was also the S&P 500’s fifth consecutive positive week, a first since November 2021, and the Nasdaq’s eighth consecutive positive week, a feat it had already accomplished in 2019.

Investors were apparently receptive to the central bank’s decision to skip a rate hike in June last week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a news conference on Wednesday that the central bank has yet to make a decision on policy ahead of the July meeting. However, policymakers expect two more quarter-point rate hikes later this year. The decision to skip a hike in June broke the Fed’s streak of ten consecutive interest rate increases.

Despite Powell’s insistence that future Fed policy will remain data driven, stocks have rallied. Investors are trying to gauge how strong market sentiment from last week will hold up in a shortened trading week that is weak on economic data. Data on housing starts will be released Tuesday morning.

New York Fed President John Williams will appear with Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr at a corporate governance event Tuesday in New York. Fed Chairman Powell is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

In earnings, investors will look to a quarterly report from the shipping giant fedex Tuesday after the closing bell.