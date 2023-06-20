Dutch start-up delegation attends Collision conference | Information

News article | 2023-06-19 | 22:06

14 promising Dutch tech start-ups will participate in a trade mission to Toronto from June 26-30, 2023. The trade mission includes participation in Collision Conference 2023, North America’s fastest growing tech conference, taking place from June 26 to June. 29.The municipalities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam and representatives of the four technical universities in the Netherlands are also part of the delegation.



The start-up delegation is made up of fast-growing technology companies that are exploring opportunities to expand their business in North America. Start-ups offer different products and services, but the majority focus on med tech, deep tech and artificial intelligence. The aim of the trade mission is to support the international growth plans of promising Dutch start-ups. The mission is organized by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Toronto.

Why Toronto?

Toronto is a dynamic, fast-growing technology hub for established businesses and startups. The Big Five Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft have offices in the city, as do countless startups. This has made Toronto a magnet for talent and capital. Currently, more than 80,000 people work in Toronto’s technology sector. Universities in the region are also heavily tech-focused and home to well-known experts such as AI godfather Geoffrey Hinton of the University of Toronto. Scientists are also looking to connect with the private sector, and these public-private partnerships have proven successful.

The program

During the trade mission, start-ups will attend the Collision conference, meet with investors and other relevant stakeholders, participate in networking sessions, participate in roundtables, pitch trainings and several events parallels. A roundtable on ethical artificial intelligence applied to health care, organized by the Consulate General of the Netherlands, will take place on Tuesday, June 27, with speakers from Canada and the Netherlands.

Stand Netherlands: NL Lounge

During the Collision Conference, the main hub for the delegation is the Netherlands pavilion, the NL Lounge (location E275). On the pavilion, more information is available on how to do business in the Netherlands and on the Dutch technology ecosystem. Collision Conference visitors are invited to drop by the NL Lounge for networking opportunities (and free coffee :).

Speakers

A selection of four of the 14 Dutch participants in the technology trade mission: TrooID, Addoptics, Artistotle Cognitive Technologies and Moovd. For the full list of participants, please visit nlatcollision.nl.

TrooID is a movement and a service that aims to give individuals control over their personal data. In today’s Internet landscape, a small group of large companies known as the Big Five profit from collecting and selling data about individuals. TrooIDs seeks to change that by allowing individuals to own and manage their own data, and to share and monetize it according to their own preferences. This will shift the balance of power from big business to internet users, contributing to a more free and fair society.

Addoptics is a pioneering company in the field of augmented reality (AR), committed to making AR technology accessible to as many people as possible by revolutionizing the manufacture of corrective lenses. With their revolutionary, patented technology, they bridge the gap between the world of augmented reality and the millions of people who rely on corrective eyewear. At Addoptics, their mission is to enable people with visual impairments to fully engage in the digital revolution, democratizing access to AR technology and opening up new possibilities for personal and professional growth. By making AR glasses more inclusive and accessible, they are shaping the future of augmented reality and redefining what is possible in the world of visual technology.

Aristotle’s Cognitive Technologies helps people develop cognitive abilities such as inhibitory control, anticipation, and working memory. This, in turn, strengthens people’s daily personal and professional functioning, improves social participation and improves quality of life. Aristotle’s software products are distinguished by their efficiency, thanks to a smart combination of dual task, trainer involvement, AI technology and data use. Aristotle strives to obtain independent proof of this effectiveness from renowned research institutes.

Moovd bridges the gap in mental health care by providing next-generation treatment. WeMind Pro, the AI ​​assistant that is revolutionizing the field of professional processing. With WeMind, professionals can now experience unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness in their work, while leaving behind any doubts or uncertainties about the outcome of their treatments. And with the structural reimbursement process already underway in the Netherlands, WeMind is poised to bring its transformative power to the global stage.

Further information

For more information, please visit www.NLatCollision.nl or contact the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Toronto via Communications Officer Fleur Horbach ([email protected]).