Stark faces delisting from the stock exchange







Stark Corporation is set to be delisted from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) due to negative equity, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vows to take legal action against those involved in the preparation of the company’s flawed financial statements. Stark submitted audited 2022 financial statements to SET on June 16, which showed its 2021 and 2022 shareholders’ equity were negative, at nearly 2.9 billion baht and 4.4 billion baht, respectively, the company said. stock market in a statement on Monday. “Stark’s securities are subject to delisting due to negative equity beginning June 19,” the statement said, adding that Stark must disclose its process for eliminating grounds for delisting due to negative equity. including the information calendar for shareholders and investors, before July 19. “Stark must proceed urgently to eliminate the grounds for delisting as equity is negative within three years from June 19. When the deadline is due, if the company is still unable to eliminate the grounds for delisting, SET may consider delisting the company’s securities,” SET noted. The SET will post an NC (non-compliance) sign on Stark’s securities and the shares would be suspended from trading beginning July 1 until the company is able to clear the grounds for delisting and own the qualifications for the resumption of trading, he added. “SET recommends that investors trade Stark securities with caution and carefully study the company’s financial statements, the auditor’s disclaimer of its financial statements, the summary of special audit results and any other information relating to Stark.” Meanwhile, the SEC is preparing to “take legal action against the perpetrators of the Stark case,” the regulator said in a separate statement. The SEC said it urged Stark’s directors to quickly resolve issues at the company and disclose relevant information. This included the prompt preparation and submission of all outstanding financial statements, and the SEC asked Stark to immediately expand the scope of the special audit to cover a number of important matters. Stark then submitted the financial statements for 2022 on June 16, disclosed the results of the first phase of its special audits, and requested an extension of the period for disclosing all special audit results for an additional 30 days. “According to the auditor’s audit report, the auditor did not comment on Stark’s consolidated financial statements on various matters and the results of the first phase of the special audit, which showed data from abnormal sales and irregular inventories, while the accounts receivable age analysis report was improperly prepared with prepayments for unusual assets,” the SEC said. The regulator therefore proceeded to investigate the violations in accordance with the Securities Act. “If a person is found to be involved in the infringement, the SEC will initiate legal action in accordance with due process and coordinate with relevant agencies to cooperate on this matter,” the SEC noted. Pichai Lertsupongkij, deputy managing director of Thanachart Securities, said the Stark case required swift action from regulators to minimize the potential impact caused to investor confidence in the Thai stock market as a whole. “So far, events related to Stark have only affected investor confidence in terms of the company and its securities. However, relevant agencies must urgently find and bring to justice those related to financial statements. faulty, including inflated revenue and false orders,” Pichai said. “If this can be done in a timely manner, trust can be restored.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2595259/stark-facing-stock-exchange-delisting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos