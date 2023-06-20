Foreign direct investment: the United Kingdom remains second in Europe despite a drop in projects

In each of the three main European sectors, the UK’s market share in 2022 was well below its average share of the European market over the past decade. Although still the highest in Europe, the UK’s share of 19.8% of European digital technology projects in 2022 was behind its ten-year average of 28.3%; its 9.2% share in business and professional services in Europe is half of its average share of 19.9%; and the UK’s 12.6% share in transport and equipment manufacturing was just below its average share of 14.3%.

However, in a boost for the nations green credentials, the UK reported 37 renewable energy projects in 2022, the second highest in Europe (along with Spain and behind France on 39).

On the positive side, the breakdown of UK FDI projects by activity reveals high-value successes, with research and development (R&D) projects up 14.4% to a record 127 (behind only France on 144, up 8.3%), while 53.8% of investors surveyed expect to increase their R&D investment in the UK over the next three years. Notably, the UK leads Europe in pharmaceutical and medical device R&D centers (28 projects), with nearly double the number of projects compared to France (15).

Meanwhile, plans for a new UK head office fell just 2.2% to 133, while the manufacturing sector continued its recent recovery, rising 20.7% to reaching 175 projects and bringing the UK’s share of European manufacturing FDI back to 10%. with its average market share over the last decade (10.3%).

Peter Arnold adds: The UK has made gains in precisely the kinds of activities, at the top of global supply chains, that policymakers have sought to promote. Manufacturing, R&D and logistics are all up, while sales and business services activities are down. Policy makers will, however, need to ensure that the high value-added investment is also capitalized further down the supply chain.

There are still areas where the UK needs to catch up on value. For example, only one in five industrial projects in the UK are linked to low-carbon mobility green automotive and aerospace projects, for example, while this figure rises to two in three for Germany and Spain . That said, investors view the UK in a positive light when it comes to sustainability, with the country well probing its supply chain decarbonisation potential, the percentage of renewables in its energy supply and having a ecosystem of innovative cleantech and sustainability companies.

Looking ahead, manufacturing is a business to watch in both the UK and Europe. Britain’s manufacturing industry has slowly recovered from a recent historic low, but further growth could be limited by the risk that foreign multinationals fail to significantly increase their manufacturing footprint in Europe. The urge to establish production sites in Europe is limited by high costs, the energy mix and competition from the United States in the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act.”

The United States and India are the main sources of investment in the United Kingdom, while the United Kingdom increases its own investments in Europe

The United States remains the main source of FDI projects in Europe and the United Kingdom, with the United States being a more important investor for the United Kingdom than for the rest of the continent. One in four projects (24%) in the UK originated in the US compared to one in five (20.8%) in Europe. The UK was the largest recipient of US investment in Europe with 17.9% of all US projects in 2022.

While Germany was the second largest source of FDI in Europe (11% of all projects), India was the UK’s second largest source of FDI (8.8% of UK projects ), with Germany ranking third (6.6% of UK projects). The UK accounted for 58.2% of all India-backed projects in Europe in 2022, up from 51.2% in 2021.

Peter Arnold comments: The UK’s FDI origins testify to the country’s holistic approach, which has been particularly important since its departure from the EU. Places like India, Canada and Australia have risen to the list of top UK investors in recent years, with the UK able to leverage strong cultural ties to attract investment that doesn’t are not as accessible to European competitors. The UK’s membership of the CPTPP and the potential for new trade deals, including with India, present new opportunities for an increasingly global tilt for the UK.

For Europe, seven of the top nine investment origins were from other European countries, while for the UK, five of the top nine origins were outside Europe. Commonwealth investment continues to be important to the UK, with the UK securing 50% of all Australian projects in Europe and 24.7% of all Canadian projects.

In the other direction, the UK was the third largest source of investment projects in Europe (8.7% of all projects), while the 516 UK projects exiting in 2022 represented a record increase of 15, 4% compared to 447 in 2021, and more than double. the 230 outgoing projects recorded a decade ago.

Germany and France are the main destinations for British investment in Europe, and in both cases the UK has launched more projects in these countries than it has received in return, an inverse situation to that before 2017, with UK businesses now seeking to establish themselves in the Single Market. While UK companies undertook 95 projects in Germany in 2022, 61 German companies launched investments in the UK. The difference was more pronounced for French investments, with 104 UK-backed projects in France and 43 French investments in the UK.

North sees strong growth in FDI projects as London loses market share

More than half of the UK’s nations and regions attracted more foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in 2022 than in 2021, despite a decline in overall projects for the UK. The 6% drop in the number of FDI projects in the UK between 2021 and 2022 is due to falls of 24% in London and 18% in the South East.

London (299 projects) still hosted the highest number of FDI projects of any UK country or region in 2022, but its share of all UK projects fell to 32% from 49% in 2019.

Scotland (126), North West (88) and West Midlands (74) saw the most projects outside of London, while the largest gains in England from 2021 were seen in the North East (33%), Yorkshire and the Humber (28%) and the East Midlands (23%). The North West (19%) and East of England (10%) also saw double-digit percentage growth.

The English regions joining London and the South East to see projects decline from 2021 were the South West (down 17%) and the West Midlands (down 5%). The South East is now home to the fifth highest number of FDI projects in the UK, down from third position in 2021. The North West, on the other hand, has fallen from fifth to third.

The strong results in the North, all three regions recorded double-digit growth, supported by the resilience of the digital sector and growth in a range of key activities, including manufacturing, sales, research and development, logistics and headquarters projects. Growth in transport, manufacturing and digital technology, as well as wider logistics and manufacturing activities, boosted the East Midlands, while a strong performance in pharmaceuticals and research and development helped growth in the east of England.

Meanwhile, declines in the digital sector were the main drag on performance in the south of England. Digital projects in London have almost halved, from 194 in 2021 to 107 in 2022, with significant declines also seen in the South East and South West.