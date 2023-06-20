Hong Kong’s Yuan Stock Exchange Debut Gets Tepid Trading Volume





HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) – The 24 companies that launched the Hong Kong yuan-denominated stock trading program attracted a small fraction of the trading volume of their shares on Monday, interest in using of the new currency option having been eclipsed by the Hong Kong. Kong dollar. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (0388.HK) on Monday launched the so-called dual HKD/RMB stock exchange in two dozen companies, allowing investors to trade stocks in both currencies. The program is part of the city’s efforts to strengthen its role as China’s offshore yuan hub and accelerate the currency’s international use. The top three most actively traded yuan counters by number of shares traded were CNOOC, which rose 1.4% to 10.38 yuan; China Mobile, which rose 1.9% to 59 yuan; and Geely Auto, up 0.6% to 9.1 yuan. All three stocks bucked the downward trend in the Hang Seng Index, which slipped 0.6% to end at 19,912.89. A total of 177 million Hong Kong dollars ($22.65 million) of yuan shares were traded on Monday, according to the HKEX, compared to 29 billion HK dollars ($3.71 billion) traded on their counters in Hong Kong dollars. For now, the two-stop service allows Hong Kong investors to trade stocks using the 833 billion yuan offshore pool in Hong Kong. But the HKEX is working with Chinese regulators to allow mainland investors to eventually participate through the Stock Connect investment channel that links the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. This could funnel more trading volume to the Hong Kong stock exchange, as mainland investors currently trading Hong Kong stocks through the southern branch of the Stock Connect face exchange rate risk between the two currencies. The Hong Kong dollar counter will remain the most traded currency for the Southbound Stock Connect even after the introduction of the yuan counter, said Frank Shao, deputy director of equity investments at CSOP Asset Management. Still, “many of our investors … are considering switching to the yuan counter due to the elimination of exchange rate risk,” Shao said. ($1 = 7.1601 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = HK$7.8160) ($1 = HK$7.8171) Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

