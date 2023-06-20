Asian stocks mostly slide after US markets close for holiday – WBOY.com





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly fell on Tuesday as some investors took a wait-and-see attitude after U.S. markets closed for a holiday. Some investors were also disappointed after a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken showed no signs of progress on either side on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other divisive issues. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 33,161.94. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9% to 7,362.90. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,601.07. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% to 19,627.86, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% to 3,248.53. The Chinese government said the meeting between Xi and the top US diplomat resulted in frank and in-depth discussions. Bilateral relations are at their lowest point in decades. Both parties have indicated their willingness to cooperate. There is no doubt that China and the United States need each other and their relationship must be made more secure again for mutually beneficial trade reasons, as well as to reduce the risk of real conflict, said said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. comment. China’s economy is recovering at a slower than expected pace from the disruption caused by efforts to beat COVID-19, which led the central bank to cut its benchmark prime rate on 1-year loans by one year on Tuesday. tenth of a percentage point to 3.55%. The 5-year rate was lowered to 4.2% in an effort to ease credit and encourage spending and investment to stimulate economic activity. Recent easing moves suggest reopening efforts are losing steam, laying the groundwork for greater policy intervention to follow in the coming months, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a commentary. US markets were closed for the national holiday on June 16. Markets are also watching the direction of interest rate hikes. Last week, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady, the first time in 10 consecutive monthly meetings that it did not announce an increase. The Fed has warned it could hike rates up to twice this year. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 99 cents to $70.79 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 4 cents to $76.05 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 141.74 Japanese yen from 141.91 yen. The euro traded at $1.0922, little changed from $1.0921. ___ Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

