MarketBeat Expands Partnership with Nasdaq Stock Market





June 19, 2023 This paid coin is sponsored by MarketBeat. MarketBeat, a Sioux Falls-based financial media company, is expanding its business relationship with the Nasdaq Stock Market, a $25 billion company that operates the busiest stock exchange in the United States. This expanded collaboration marks another step in MarketBeats’ ongoing mission to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions and provide them with the best research tools and market analysis available online. Photo courtesy of Nasdaq Inc. Nasdaq now offers original content produced by the MarketBeats team of 15 writers and two editors on its website, Nasdaq.com. The syndication agreement exposes MarketBeats content and tools to the Nasdaq retail and institutional investor audience. MarketBeat has syndicated deals with several other leading publications, including Barchart.com, Benzinga, Entrepreneur magazine, The Globe and Mail, Google Finance, Investing.com, MSN.com and ValueWalk. “Our partnership with Nasdaq strengthens our position as the leading provider of retail market investment insights,” said MarketBeat Founder and CEO Matt Paulson. “We share a common goal with Nasdaq to empower investors through trusted data and technology solutions.” MarketBeats’ partnership with Nasdaq began in September 2021, when Nasdaq acquired Quandl, a financial data provider that had a long-standing relationship with MarketBeat. When the company was rebranded as Nasdaq Data Link, and conversations soon began between MarketBeat team members and Nasdaq executives to expand their partnership. Within months, an agreement was reached for Nasdaq to provide MarketBeat with environmental and sustainability scores for public companies. The agreement made ESG scores provided by The Upright Project available to US retail investors for the first time. The partnership was further expanded in 2022 when the two companies reached an agreement for MarketBeat to buy short-term interest data from the Nasdaq, which indicates when major investors are betting a stock’s price will fall. “MarketBeat saw significant growth in 2021 during the market frenzy involving meme stocks such as AMC and GameStop, which was preceded by the two stocks having unusually large short interest among large investors,” Paulson said. “The deal cemented MarketBeats’ position as a provider of short-term interest data for retail investors.” The MarketBeats team had the unique opportunity to celebrate its partnership with the Nasdaq in May, when members of the MarketBeat team participated in a closing ceremony in New York City at the Nasdaq Tower near Times Square. The Nasdaq also featured a special message on its building that day, welcoming MarketBeat. Photo courtesy of Nasdaq Inc. As MarketBeat looks to the future, our partnership with Nasdaq will allow us to continue to provide investors with valuable insights and top-notch market data,” said Paulson. MarketBeat May Market Recap

