SEC Approves Stock Exchange Rules for Dodd-Frank Retrievals | Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP





On June 9, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved, on an expedited basis, the listing standards proposed by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) implementing the Dodd- Frank from the SEC covering the recovery of a wrongfully awarded award. The listing standards will come into effect on October 2, 2023. Listed companies will have 60 days after that date (that’s to say., through Dec. 1, 2023) to adopt Dodd-Frank-compliant policies. Under these policies, listed companies must seek to recover wrongfully awarded incentive compensation received by covered executives on or after October 2, 2023. For your information, on October 26, 2022, the SEC adopted final rules directing stock exchanges to establish listing standards requiring listed companies (including foreign private issuers, controlled companies, junior reporting companies and emerging growth companies) to adopt clawback policies providing for the recovery of wrongfully awarded incentive compensation received by current or former executives as part of a financial restatement, regardless of fault or misconduct. The NYSE and Nasdaq proposed listing standards on Feb. 22, 2023, which would have been effective immediately upon SEC approval, but last week the NYSE and Nasdaq each postponed the effective date. their proposed listing standards in effect until October 2, 2023. In addition to approving the Listing Standards, the SEC has also invited comments on the Listing Standards, with the comment period ending 21 days after the date of publication of the applicable SEC Notice approving the Listing Standards. registration in the federal register (which has not yet taken place) . However, by approving the listing standards on an expedited basis at the same time as seeking comments, the SEC indicates that it does not expect comments that would require material changes to the listing standards. As a result, listed companies should prepare to have final Dodd-Frank compliant clawback policies ready for adoption by December 1, 2023. For more information on recovery rules and related disclosure requirements, see our previous Customer Alerts”SEC adopts final recovery rules and disclosure requirements(November 2, 2022) and “NYSE and Nasdaq Delay Effective Date of Dodd-Frank Clawback Requirements(June 9, 2023). Recent SEC guidance on recovery rules is available as Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations (Question 121H). Download PDF

