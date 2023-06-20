5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, June 20





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on June 14, 2023. Spencer Platt | Getty Images Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Short but busy week ahead U.S. stock markets face a shortened week after the June 16 three-day holiday weekend. Whether stocks can continue their momentum from last week remains an open question. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, in particular, are on the right track. The former has posted five straight winning weeks, while the latter is on an eight-week run, which it hasn’t done since November 2019. While the Federal Reserve’s rate hike pause has perhaps Having lifted investor spirits, all ears will be listening for advice on the central bank’s next steps from several Fed speakers this week. New York Fed Chairman John Williams and Fed Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr will appear together at an event on Tuesday, while Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to testify before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday . Follow live market updates. 2. Big changes at Alibaba Display at the offices of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Alibaba’s overhaul could serve as a model for a restructuring of China Tech itself: a shake-up that achieves Beijing’s goal of carving out the country from tech titans while potentially unlocking billions of dollars in pent-up shareholder value. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images Ali Baba , the Chinese e-commerce and technology giant, has shaken up its management structure as it embarks on a radical restructuring of the company into six business units. The company said Daniel Zhang would step down as CEO and focus more on Alibaba’s cloud operations. “Cloud Intelligence Group is moving full speed ahead with its spin-off plans and we are approaching a crucial stage in the process, so now is the right time for me to devote my full attention and time to the business,” said he said in a memo to employees. Eddie Wu will take Zhang’s place as CEO, while Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai will become president after serving as executive vice president. 3. Bad weekend for Disney and Warner Bros. Disney and Pixar’s latest animated feature is “Elemental.” disney After months of hype, it looked like Discovery of Warner Bros. had lightning in the bottle with his latest big-budget DC Comics movie, “The Flash,” but those hopes were dashed over the weekend. The superhero flick, which stars troubled actor Ezra Miller and a slew of live-action and CGI cameos, fell well below estimates for its opening weekend, grossing just $55 million. dollars. But Warner wasn’t the only studio having trouble over the weekend. Disney’ The “Elemental” animation had the lowest opening of any Pixar release since the original “Toy Story” in 1995 and that’s without accounting for inflation. There won’t be much new competition at the box office this weekend, so maybe there’s a chance that both movies will do well in week 2. But it looks like audiences already gets its superhero and animation fixes from the dominating “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” 4. Shine in China U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 19, 2023. President Xi Jinping hosted Antony Blinken for talks in Beijing on June 19, capping two days of high-level US Secretary of State talks with Chinese officials. Leah Millis | AFP | Getty Images US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to China over the long weekend in a bid to ease growing tensions between the two major powers. His trip included a surprise visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, prompting positive signals from both sides. US President Joe Biden said Blinken “did a hell of a job”. “We are on the right track here,” added the president. The Xi-Blinken meeting could also pave the way for a meeting between the two presidents later this year. Several problems remain, however, including the frosty relationship between the countries’ military leaders, especially in light of growing global concern over China’s plans for Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Blinken said he repeatedly mentioned the need to restart military talks, but “China is not on board with moving forward with that.” 5. Hyundai is considering a partnership with Tesla hyundai plans to join Ford And General Motors to use Tesla charging technology in North America. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle giant dominates the fast-charging station market in the United States. Increased adoption of the technology, known as the North American Charging Standard, is expected to spur legacy automakers trying to catch up. You’re here , while Tesla is also expected to reap profits. For Hyundai, it will be whether Tesla can adapt to the South Korean automaker’s high-voltage charging requirements. “That’s what we’re going to look at from the customer’s perspective,” Hyundai CEO Jaehoon Chang said. CNBC’s Brian Evans, Clement Tan, Arjun Kharpal, Sarah Whitten, Sheila Chiang and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/20/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-june-20.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos