Business
Wall Street slips after 5-week rally
NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are slipping on Wall Street for the first time after a five-week rally took it to its highest level since the spring of last year. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading Tuesday. The Dow was down 156 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1%. The U.S. stock market takes a breather after rising on hopes that the economy can avoid a recession and inflation will ease enough that the Federal Reserve will soon stop raising interest rates. A frenzy around artificial intelligence also propelled a select group of tech stocks to huge gains.
