Stock market today: Wall Street slips as it pauses after its big rally

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks slipped on Wall Street for the first time on Tuesday after a five-week rally took it to its highest level since the spring of last year.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 184 points, or 0.5%, at 34,114 as of 9:50 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.

The U.S. stock market takes a breather after rising on hopes that the economy can avoid a recession and inflation will ease enough that the Federal Reserve will soon stop raising interest rates. A frenzy around artificial intelligence also propelled a select group of tech stocks to huge gains.

These hopefuls are battling concerns that persistent inflation will force the Fed to hold higher interest rates for longer, which could crush the economy. With some of the easier year-over-year inflation improvements soon to be overtaken, a harder road may be ahead.

Drawing on lessons from the 1970s, the Fed is right to be cautious, even if it represents an inconvenient truth for stock market investors, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

In China, meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy stumbles in its recovery following the easing of anti-COVID restrictions.

Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.5% on Tuesday after China’s central bank cut interest rates less than some investors had hoped. Shares in Shanghai slipped 0.5% amid disappointment. Chinese authorities have not done more to support one of the world’s main engines of economic growth.

One of China’s biggest companies, Alibaba Group, also fell after shaking its management and announcing a new chief executive. Its stock trades in the United States fell 3.8%.

Tuesday marked the first exchange for Wall Street following a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He gave no sign of progress on either side on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other divisive issues.

Most stocks were falling on Wall Street, but the moves were generally modest.

Ball Corp., which makes aluminum cans and other products, fell 4.5% for one of the largest losses in the S&P 500. It said on Tuesday it was considering options for its aerospace business , but that there is no certainty that a formal decision will be made. Its stock jumped 7.2% on Friday following a report that it was looking to sell the unit.

Dice Therapeutics soared 37.8% for a big gain after Eli Lilly announced it would buy the biopharmaceutical company for $2.4 billion in cash. Lilly added 1%.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.72% from 3.77% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.70% from 4.72%.

A report on Tuesday morning showed the US homebuilder launched more new homes last month than economists expected. The number of building permits, an indicator of future activity, also accelerated faster than expected.

This coming week does not have many events likely to move the market after the Monday close for the June 19 National Day.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady, the first time in 10 straight meetings that it hasn’t announced an increase. But he also warned he could raise rates twice as much this year.

The Bank of England will meet on interest rate policy on Thursday. Central banks around the world are heading in divergent directions as they battle inflation amid concerns over a strained global economy.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.