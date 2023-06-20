Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally





FILE – Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Richard Drew/AP NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell Tuesday on Wall Street for the first time after a five-week rally took it to its highest level since the spring of last year. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% at midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 306 points, or 0.9%, at 33,993 as of 11:30 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.6%. The U.S. stock market is pulling back after many moves higher on hopes that the economy can avoid a recession and inflation will ease enough that the Federal Reserve will soon stop raising interest rates. A frenzy around artificial intelligence also propelled a select group of tech stocks to huge gains. Advertisement The article continues below this ad These hopefuls are battling concerns that persistent inflation will force the Fed to hold higher interest rates for longer, which could crush the economy. With some of the easier year-over-year inflation improvements soon to be overtaken, a tougher road may lie ahead for the economy and financial markets. Drawing on lessons from the 1970s, the Fed is right to be cautious, even if it represents an inconvenient truth for stock market investors, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. During the 1970s, inflation remained high for much longer than expected, forcing the Fed to drive the economy into recession by raising interest rates sharply. In China, meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy stumbles in its recovery following the easing of anti-COVID restrictions. Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.5% on Tuesday after China’s central bank cut interest rates less than some investors had hoped. Shares in Shanghai slipped 0.5% amid disappointment. Chinese authorities have not done more to support one of the world’s main engines of economic growth. One of China’s biggest companies, Alibaba Group, also fell after shaking its management and announcing a new chief executive. Its stock trades in the United States fell 4.7%. Tuesday marked the first exchange for Wall Street following a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He gave no sign of progress from either of the world’s largest economies on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other divisive issues. Most of Wall Street was down, with 85% of S&P 500 stocks down. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Concerns about the strength of the global economy have pushed down crude oil prices and the stocks of the companies that pull it from the ground. Energy stocks fell 2.8% for the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Exxon Mobil fell 2.7% and Chevron lost 2.9%. Ball Corp., which makes aluminum cans and other products, fell 4% in one of the index’s biggest losses. He said on Tuesday he was considering options for his aerospace business, but there was no certainty a formal decision would be made. Its stock jumped 7.2% on Friday following a report that it was looking to sell the unit. On the winning side was Dice Therapeutics, which climbed 37.5% after Eli Lilly announced it would buy the biopharmaceutical company for $2.4 billion in cash. Lilly added 1%. Homebuilders were among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500. DR Horton rose 2% and PulteGroup gained 1.8% Advertisement The article continues below this ad A report released on Tuesday morning showed US homebuilders broke far more sites last month than economists expected. The number of building permits, an indicator of future activity, also accelerated faster than expected. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.71% from 3.77% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.68% from 4.72%. This coming week, there are not many events likely to affect the market after the Monday close for the June 19 National Day. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, the Federal Reserve kept its key rate stable, the first time in more than a year that it did not announce an increase. But he also warned he could hike rates twice more this year. The Bank of England will meet on interest rate policy on Thursday. Central banks around the world are heading in divergent directions as they battle inflation amid concerns over a strained global economy. AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chron.com/business/article/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mostly-slip-18160343.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos