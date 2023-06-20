Business
Top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Tuesday
Top 10 things to watch for Tuesday, June 20
1. It’s a new week, but the recent stock market rally creates a not-so-great setup as Jim Cramer told the Investing Club Monday night in its weekly column. THE DowTHE S&P500 and the Nasdaq are under pressure heading into this holiday-shortened trading week. Despite falling on Friday, all three stock indexes posted solid weekly gains.
2. Jim and “Mad Money” are in Detroit for all things Ford (F) with CEO Jim Farley, covering everything from Ford Blue to Ford Pro to Ford Model e (electric vehicles). They will also talk about balancing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and legacy electric vehicles, as well as the club name supercharger partnership with Elon Musk and You’re here (TSLA).
3. Bank of America adds Club shares Amazon (AMZN) to its US 1 listing. Maintains Buy rating and price target of $154 per share.
4. Evercore ISI Raises Price Target on Club Stake Nvidia (NVDA) at $550 per share instead of $500. Analysts believe earnings per share (EPS) may hit around $30 in fiscal 2027 as its GPU-accelerated server platform grows from an average figure to 20% today.
5. Yet another perspective cut in the biomanufacturing industry. Last Friday, Sartorius lowered its ex-Covid outlook from high-single-digit growth to high-single-digit decline in teens. Still too much inventory in the system. Adds more uncertainty to an already problematic group. But Cowen says that’s the wrong conclusion as Sartorious’ prospects were much higher compared to peers like the club’s name closer (DHR) as well as Thermo fishr (TMO) and Regenerate (RAIN).
6. Another biotech takeaway. club outfit Eli Lily (LLY) to acquire Therapeutic Dice (DICE) for $2.4 billion in cash to bolster its existing immunology portfolio. DICE shares soar nearly 38% on the news.
7. Notable analyst actions on Tuesday: Palantize (PLTR) downgraded to outperform after solid buying at Raymond James; Newspaper budget (CAR) overweight (buy) Morgan Stanley; Philip Morris (PM) upgraded to buy from Citi, and Delta Airlines (DAL) added to positive catalyst monitoring at Citi.
8. PayPal (PYPL) says it will spend $1 billion more on share buybacks this year.
9. Morgan Stanley warns inventory issues could weigh on Nike (NKE) and lead to a first guide 2024 under Street. Yet the Dow stock is already prepared for it.
ten. club outfit humane (HUM) price target lowered to $585 per share from $620 at Barclays, maintains an overweight (buy) rating following comments last week that Medicare outpatient volume is increasing, which causes the medical loss ratio (MLR) for the full year to be at the high end of the range.
