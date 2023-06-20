Top 10 Things to Watch Tuesday, June 20 1. It’s a new week, but the recent stock market rally isn’t as great as Jim Cramer told the Investing Club Monday night in his weekly column. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are under pressure heading into the open of this holiday-shortened trading week. Despite falling on Friday, all three stock indexes posted solid weekly gains. 2. Jim and “Mad Money” are in Detroit for all things Ford (F) with CEO Jim Farley, covering everything from Ford Blue to Ford Pro to Ford Model e (electric vehicles). They will also talk about balancing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and legacy electric vehicles, as well as the Club name supercharger partnership with Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA). 3. Bank of America adds Club Amazon (AMZN) stock to its US 1 list. Maintains Buy rating and price target of $154 per share. 4. Evercore ISI raises its price target on Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) to $550 per share from $500. Analysts believe earnings per share (EPS) may hit around $30 in fiscal 2027 as its GPU-accelerated server platform grows from an average figure to 20% today. 5. Yet another perspective cut in the biomanufacturing industry. Last Friday, Sartorius lowered its ex-Covid outlook from high-single-digit growth to high-single-digit decline in teens. Still too much inventory in the system. Adds more uncertainty to an already problematic group. But Cowen says that’s not the right conclusion as Sartorious’ prospects were much higher compared to peers like club name Danaher (DHR) as well as Thermo Fishe r (TMO) and Regeneron (REGN). 6. Another biotech takeaway. Club holding Eli Lilly (LLY) to acquire Dice Therapeutics (DICE) for $2.4 billion in cash to bolster its existing immunology portfolio. DICE shares soar nearly 38% on the news. 7. Notable analyst action on Tuesday: Palantir (PLTR) downgraded to outperform after strong buying at Raymond James; Avis Budget (CAR) becomes overweight (buy) at Morgan Stanley; Philip Morris (PM) upgraded to buy from Citi, and Delta Air Lines (DAL) added to the positive catalyst watch at Citi. 8. PayPal (PYPL) says it will spend $1 billion more on stock buybacks this year. 9 . Morgan Stanley warns that inventory issues could weigh on Nike (NKE) margins and lead to an early 2024 guide below Street. Yet the Dow stock is already prepared for it. 10. Club holder Humana (HUM) price target lowered to $585 per share from $620 at Barclays, retains an overweight (buy) rating following comments last week that outpatient volume Medicare increases, causing the medical loss ratio (MLR) for the entire year to be at the high end. (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED BY YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

