Stock market today: Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell Tuesday on Wall Street for the first time after a five-week rally took it to its highest level since the spring of last year.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 198 points, or 0.6%, at 34,101 as of 12:40 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%.

The U.S. stock market is pulling back after many moves higher on hopes that the economy can avoid a recession and inflation will ease enough that the Federal Reserve will soon stop raising interest rates. A frenzy around artificial intelligence also propelled a select group of tech stocks to huge gains.

These hopefuls are battling concerns that persistent inflation will force the Fed to hold higher interest rates for longer, which could crush the economy. With some of the easier year-over-year inflation improvements soon to be overtaken, a tougher road may lie ahead for the economy and financial markets.

Drawing on lessons from the 1970s, the Fed is right to be cautious, even if it represents an inconvenient truth for stock market investors, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

During the 1970s, inflation remained high for much longer than expected, forcing the Fed to drive the economy into recession by raising interest rates sharply.

In China, meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy stumbles in its recovery following the easing of anti-COVID restrictions.

Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.5% on Tuesday after China’s central bank cut interest rates less than some investors had hoped. Shares in Shanghai slipped 0.5% amid disappointment. Chinese authorities have not done more to support one of the world’s main engines of economic growth.

One of China’s biggest companies, Alibaba Group, also fell after shaking its management and announcing a new chief executive. Its stock trades in the United States fell 4.8%.

Tuesday marked the first exchange for Wall Street following a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He gave no sign of progress from either of the world’s largest economies on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other divisive issues.

Most of Wall Street was down, with about 80% of S&P 500 stocks down.

Concerns about the strength of the global economy have pushed down crude oil prices and the stocks of the companies that pull it from the ground. Energy stocks fell 2.6% for the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Exxon Mobil fell 2.2% and Chevron lost 2.8%.

Ball Corp., which makes aluminum cans and other products, fell 2.7%. He said on Tuesday he was considering options for his aerospace business, but there was no certainty a formal decision would be made. Its stock jumped 7.2% on Friday following a report that it was looking to sell the unit.

On the winning side was Dice Therapeutics, which climbed 37.1% after Eli Lilly announced it would buy the biopharmaceutical company for $2.4 billion in cash. Lilly added 1.1%.

Homebuilders were among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500. DR Horton rose 1.2% and PulteGroup gained 1.4%

A report released on Tuesday morning showed US homebuilders broke far more sites last month than economists expected. The number of building permits, an indicator of future activity, also accelerated faster than expected.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.71% from 3.77% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.66% from 4.72%.

This coming week, there are not many events likely to affect the market after the Monday close for the June 19 National Day.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, the Federal Reserve kept its key rate stable, the first time in more than a year that it did not announce an increase. But he also warned he could hike rates twice more this year.

The Bank of England will meet on interest rate policy on Thursday. Central banks around the world are heading in divergent directions as they battle inflation amid concerns over a strained global economy.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.