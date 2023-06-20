To print this article, all you need to do is be registered or log in to Mondaq.com.
A listing on a stock exchange recognized by HM Revenue and Customs, such as the International Stock Exchange (WEAVING), provides a simple and consistent solution for private equity firms wishing to benefit from the listed Eurobond exemption.
TISE is the listing venue of choice for many leading US, UK and pan-European investment funds (PE) firms wishing to list debt securities issued to finance the acquisition of portfolio companies. It is considered a specialist listing venue in this space, with a capable team running an efficient and cost-effective service for listing PE-backed debt securities; the total number of PE debt securities listed on TISE is 1,850 (as of April 30, 2023) and nearly 60% of the listings so far this year have been PE debt securities listings.
Ogier’s TISE announcements team works closely with our leading partner-led PE practice. Richard Daggett, Co-Head of Ogier’s Global Private Equity Team, said: “One of Ogier’s key strengths is the breadth of the private equity cycle we cover. and outings (including listings), we offer cradle-to-grave service.
“Being able to assist in the listing of debt securities in private equity transactions, whether we are involved in the primary transaction or not, is an extremely important part of our private equity practice.”
Ogier’s listing agent, Ogier Corporate Finance Limited (OCFL), is one of the leading listing agents in the offshore listing market and was one of the founding members of TISE when it was launched 25 years ago.
Our team of specialists includes former listing managers of The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (TISEA), who have an excellent working relationship with TISEA and are able to provide exceptional knowledge and technical expertise to assist our customers. As a result, OCFL is able to deliver a responsive, efficient and cost effective SEO package. OCFL also provides an ongoing service to listed issuers, with advice and assistance regarding TISEA’s listing rules and issuers’ ongoing compliance with ongoing listing obligations.
