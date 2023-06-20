NSF Graduate Fellowship Awarded to FIU Engineering PhD Student | FIU News

Business
NSF Graduate Fellowship Awarded to FIU Engineering PhD Student
By Adrienne Sylver
Melissa Venedicto ’22 has her grandmother’s bad knees to thank in part for one of her most recent accomplishments. The first year doctorate. student at FIU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science has been named the recipient of a National Science Foundation (NSF) Research Fellowship ― an award that will help her continue her work in composite design and fabrication of implants.
Venedicto lives with his grandmother, Olga, who had knee replacement surgery years ago after cancer treatment caused joint deterioration. “Even after having implants in both knees, she suffered from the irritation caused by the metal,” Venedicto said. “If I could contribute something that would improve his daily life, I would be happy.”
It looks like Venedicto is well on its way to achieving this. She is working on the creation of a composite implant based on biorenewable polymers. In recent years, scientists have increasingly explored the use of plants as renewable materials and sources of energy, as they are environmentally friendly and sustainable. In addition to being good for the planet, Venedicto hopes his research into a plant-based composite will pave the way for a joint implant that is more robust and compatible with the human body.
The NSF program is the oldest of its kind and offers promising students an annual stipend and a tuition stipend. Recipients can also participate in professional development opportunities. “NSF Fellows are expected to become knowledge experts who can contribute meaningfully to science and engineering research, teaching, and innovations,” the federal agency states.
“Melissa is also a CRF Presidential Fellow and has repeatedly demonstrated exemplary dedication to her work, professionalism and consistent high quality performance,” said one of her mentors, Daniela Radu, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering. “His proactive nature in finding technical solutions to real-world problems led to our discussion of his ideas regarding improved bone growth implants with increased biocompatibility.”
Venedicto’s NSF proposal was among the 16% selected for the award from more than 12,000 applicants pursuing master’s and doctoral studies in STEM at US institutions, Radu said. Three other CRF students from other colleges also received this honor.
As a young person, Venedicto dreamed of becoming an orthopedic surgeon, but when she came to FIU as an undergraduate, her interest in biomaterials led her to major in biomedical engineering. She said she uses all the knowledge she learned at CRF ― from her organic chemistry background to her lab skills and ability to collaborate with other researchers ― as she seeks better solutions to health problems.
She credits Radu and another mentor, Cheng-Yu Lai, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, with much of the credit for her success. Not only did they support and encourage her throughout her journey at CRF, but they answered countless questions and provided her with opportunities that propelled her to grow in the field of research, a- she explained.
“Melissa’s research achievements were a catalyst in her decision to pursue her PhD at FIU,” Lai said. “His work ethic and great dedication to research go hand in hand with his academic performance. She is determined to constantly improve her knowledge and I am confident that she will succeed in implementing her research plan within the framework of the Fellowship project.
It could be many years before an upper joint implant is used in surgery, Venedicto admitted, saying his work is in the early stages of development. In the meantime, however, her grandmother remains her number one fan.
“My family is very proud of me and I’m thrilled to receive the award,” she said. “It’s an honor and I love the fact that at CRF I was able to combine my interests in medicine and engineering.”
