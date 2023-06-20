Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 1, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures were nearly flat Tuesday night as investors took a break from last week’s market rally.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts down 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%.

Shares of fedex fell about 3% in extended trading after the shipping giant posted weaker-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter.

Earlier Tuesday, shares closed lower for the second straight trading day. The Dow fell 245.25 points, or 0.72%. The S&P 500 slipped 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.16%.

Stocks are overbought and need a catalyst, according to Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. Indeed, last week the S&P 500 hit its highest level since April 2022 and posted its fifth consecutive positive week.

“With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advancing and breaching key resistance levels, and supported by higher volume and broader participation, markets hit short-term overbought levels on Friday,” she said. declared Tuesday by e-mail. “Friday’s ‘triple witch’ option expiration added volatility, but Friday’s selloff wasn’t too dramatic, leaving markets to digest their gains and wait for another powerful catalyst.”

Homebuilding stocks bucked the downtrend on Tuesday after the latest housing starts and building permits data came in stronger than expected. The iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) gained 1%.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

At the end of the central bank meeting last week, policymakers indicated there could be two more quarter-percentage-point moves on the horizon this year.

“Powell seemed to oscillate between the need to restore price stability, but also suggesting that the Fed might wait to see how the economy reacts to the 500 basis point rollout that is working its way through the broader economy,” Krosby said.

With bullish sentiment and “overbought” markets, “Powell may provide modicum support for the market advance, but if he suggests he is on the hawks’ side, markets may need to continue to unwind gains until a more viable catalyst emerges,” Krosby added.

As for quarterly results, Winnebago will release earnings before the bell and KB Home will release a report after the close.