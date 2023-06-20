Survey: Here’s how to invest in a booming stock market, rising interest rates and an aggressive Fed

It’s a strange time to be an investor. Surprisingly, the stock market surged as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at an unprecedented pace over the past 15 months.

Normally rising rates send the market into a funk and this has been happening for much of 2022. But since October the market has been rising leaving many investors scratching their heads.

Bankrate polled investment experts on how investors should react to potential Fed actions through the end of the year, and how investors should think about their bond portfolios given the high rates currently available.

The survey also asked these investors how to approach the epic Nasdaq Composite run this year. This index rose 31% in 2023, even as the Fed continued to aggressively raise interest rates, leaving many investors bracing for a recession.

Here’s how these pros said individual investors should react to the uncertain environment.

How to respond to federal government actions through the end of 2023

While the Fed may have taken a break from raising interest rates at its June meeting, it comes after a streak of 10 straight meetings where it raised rates, dating back to March 2022. And the pause may be exactly that, simply a pause, since Fed officials expect the central bank to raise rates later in the year, if inflation remains too high.

Now, whether inflation remains too high and the Fed raises rates or not, investors are wondering how to react. Add to that the prospect that even higher rates could continue to wreak havoc on banks and create further bank runs, and investors have some weight in their minds.

So how should investors react to the difficult situation? A significant portion of the experts said to look beyond potential short-term market instability and think long-term.

Investors now expect the Fed to cut rates by 200 basis points in 2024, says Michael Farr, CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington. The only reason the Fed will reverse course on policy is economic extremis. Stock prices will suffer and then recover as the Fed steps on the monetary accelerator.

As for what investors should do? Farr says: Long-term investors endure these cycles and make few trades. Time [in the market] and not timed [the market] makes the most money for long-term investors.

Long-term investors should practice dollar cost averaging in any environment, says Patrick J. OHare, chief market analyst, Briefing.com. This way of thinking does not change because of what the Fed does or if there are banking problems or if there is systemic risk. Namely: the average cost during the financial crisis served long-term investors well, knowing that new highs were reached about six years later and beyond.

We don’t make investment decisions based on what the Fed can or can’t do, says Chuck Carlson, CFA, CEO, Horizon Investment Services.

Is it a good time to invest in fixed income securities?

Interest rates are at highs not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis, making this a relatively attractive time for those seeking income. They’ve been slim picks for those looking for the safety of bonds or even CDs for about a decade and a half. How should investors react?

If you’re looking to beef up your bond portfolio, now might be a good time to extend your maturities, says Marilyn Cohen, CEO of Envision Capital. Fixed income rules today.

Continue to buy a portfolio of good quality corporate bonds with a maturity of 3 to 8 years, she says. Don’t keep everything in the short end of the curve. It looks like rates have already peaked.

Many others also see the current environment as an attractive time to deploy capital into bonds.

We would take advantage of these higher yields to increase duration and lock them in, says Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute. We also favor the short part of the curve.

And if you think rates will come back down in the not-too-distant future, as the bond market predicts, then bonds offer another advantage.

Fixed-income assets will also likely appreciate in the coming year as interest rates are expected to fall, says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist, CFRA Research.

But while bond yields are among the best they’ve been, other analysts warn that bonds simply don’t have the long-term ability to create wealth like stocks have.

We are an equity asset manager and we believe in the risk/reward equation that there must be more risk/more reward, says Kim Forrest, Chief Investment Officer/Founder of Bokeh Capital Partners. Putting money into fixed income assets is great for maintaining value while generating cash, but it’s not a long-term strategy for growing assets.

What does the Nasdaq say about future stock performance?

Whichever way you slice it, the Nasdaq Composite index has had a great run year-to-date. It climbed over 30% and really showed no signs of slowing down, despite having to run the gauntlet of higher interest rates and a potential recession.

The Nasdaq’s rebound as rates rose is counterintuitive, Farr says. Lower rates have been very predictable indicators for rallies in the tech sector. Although these are huge companies with balance sheets and cash positions the size of a fortress, it seems that these names are too high and investors are too complacent.

So what is driving this performance and how should investors feel about it?

Nasdaq’s strength can be attributed directly to the strength of its mega-cap constituents, says OHare. The same can be said for the strength of the market-cap-weighted S&P 500. If these stocks hold and/or add to their gains, the market should be in good shape through the end of the year.

As OHare and others point out, the markets’ performance is largely due to its ambassadors, companies such as Apple and Amazon which have performed strongly this year. If you’re not one of the few mega-cap stocks, it’s been tougher in 2023.

The narrow advance means markets remain fragile and dependent on a small group of stocks, says Samana, who sees this as an attractive time to sell and reallocate. We would continue to take profits at these levels and view fixed income as the best opportunity.

Brian Nick, former chief investment strategist at Nuveen, points to enthusiasm for AI and the end of aggressive Fed hikes as key drivers. He says: Tech has gone from overvalued to undervalued to somewhat overvalued depending on where I think rates are stabilizing.

Yet in recent weeks, market performance hasn’t been tied solely to the biggest names in tech, says Dec Mullarkey, managing director of SLC Management.

Over the past few weeks, as earnings season drew to a close, investors realized there was overlooked value in other sectors, he says. This led to an improvement in the market. Therefore, expect more balanced performance in the other sectors in the second half of the year.

Methodology

The Bankrates Q2 2023 survey of stock market professionals was conducted June 1-9 via an online survey. Survey requests were emailed to potential respondents nationwide, and responses were submitted voluntarily via a website. Responding were: Dec Mullarkey, managing director, SLC Management; Patrick J. OHare, Chief Market Analyst, Briefing.com; Marilyn Cohen, CEO, Envision Capital; Sameer Samana, Senior Global Market Strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute; Hugh Johnson, Chief Economist, Hugh Johnson Economics; Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist, CFRA Research; Kenneth Chavis IV, CFP, Senior Wealth Advisor, Versant Capital Management; Brian Nick, former Chief Investment Strategist, Nuveen; Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer, Commonwealth Financial Network; Chuck Carlson, CFA, CEO, Horizon Investment Services; Michael Farr, CEO, Farr, Miller & Washington; Kim Forrest, Chief Investment Officer/Founder, Bokeh Capital Partners.