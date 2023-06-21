Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally – The Mercury

By STAN CHOE (AP Business Writer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in their first trade on Tuesday after a five-week rally took Wall Street to its highest level since the spring of last year.

The S&P 500 fell 20.88 points, or 0.5%, to 4,388.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.25, or 0.7%, to 34,053.87, and the Nasdaq composite lost 22.28, or 0.2%, to 13,667.29.

The U.S. stock market took a step back after many steps forward in hopes that the economy could avoid a recession and inflation would come down enough that the Federal Reserve would soon stop raising interest rates . A frenzy around artificial intelligence also propelled a select group of tech stocks to huge gains.

These hopefuls are battling concerns that stubborn inflation will force the Fed to hold higher interest rates for longer, which could crush the economy. With some of the easier year-over-year inflation improvements soon to be overtaken, a tougher road may lie ahead for the economy and financial markets.

“Based on the lessons of the 1970s, the Fed is right to be cautious, even if it represents an inconvenient truth for stock market investors,” said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

During the 1970s, inflation remained high for much longer than expected, forcing the Fed to finally plunge the economy into a painful recession by raising interest rates sharply.

In China, meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy stumbles in its recovery following the easing of anti-COVID restrictions.

Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.5% on Tuesday after China’s central bank cut interest rates less than some investors had hoped. Shares in Shanghai fell 0.5% amid disappointment. The Chinese authorities have not done more to support one of the main drivers of global economic growth.

One of China’s biggest companies, Alibaba Group, also fell after shaking its management and announcing a new chief executive. Its stock trades in the United States fell 4.5%.

Tuesday marked the first exchange for Wall Street following a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He gave no sign of progress from either of the world’s largest economies on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other divisive issues.

Most of Wall Street fell, with four out of five S&P 500 stocks down.

Concerns about the strength of the global economy have pushed down crude oil prices and the stocks of the companies that pull it from the ground. Energy stocks fell 2.3% for the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Exxon Mobil fell 2.3% and Chevron lost 2.3%.

Ball Corp., which makes aluminum cans and other products, fell 4.2%. He said on Tuesday he was considering options for his aerospace business but that “there is no certainty that a formal decision will be made.” Its stock jumped 7.2% on Friday following a report that it was looking to sell the unit.

On the winning side was Dice Therapeutics, which climbed 37.2% after Eli Lilly announced it would buy the biopharmaceutical company for $2.4 billion in cash. Lilly added 0.9%.

Homebuilders rose after a report showed US homebuilders innovated at far more sites last month than economists expected. The number of building permits, an indicator of future activity, also accelerated faster than expected.

PulteGroup rose 1.9% and DR Horton gained 1.6%.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.71% from 3.77% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.68% from 4.72%.

This coming week, there are not many events likely to affect the market after the Monday close for the June 19 National Day.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady, the first time in more than a year that it did not announce an increase. But he also warned he could hike rates twice more this year.

The Bank of England will meet on interest rate policy on Thursday. Central banks around the world are heading in divergent directions as they battle inflation amid concerns over a strained global economy.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.