Five Sullivan and Cromwell partners named Law360 Rising Stars

Law360 named five Sullivan & Cromwell partners as “Rising Stars” – lawyers under 40 whose legal achievements transcend their age. The partners were selected from more than 1,300 applications.

Alan Fishman in Capital Markets

A partner in S&C’s Capital Markets Group, Alan has advised on some of the largest and most sophisticated capital markets, financing and restructuring transactions of recent years. In AT&T’s combination of WarnerMedia with Discovery, Alan advised AT&T on WarnerMedia’s spin-off and its $30 billion senior note offering. The bond offering was the largest in AT&T history and the largest investment-grade corporate bond offering of 2022. Alan also advised on capital markets and financial aspects of the Canadian Pacific’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern and is active in S&C’s sovereign finance practice, including advising underwriters on the US$2.2 billion SEC-registered offering from Mexico in August 2022 of bonds linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Learn more about Alan’s practice.

Brad King in Life Sciences

Brad is a partner in S&C’s Mergers & Acquisitions group, with significant experience advising companies on major life sciences transactions. In the largest-ever cash takeover of the biopharmaceutical industry, Brad is advising Seagen on its pending $43 billion acquisition by Pfizer. The transaction is also the largest ever acquisition of a pre-profitable company in any industry. Last year, Brad advised Verily, the life sciences subsidiary of Alphabet (Google’s parent company), on two deals to further its mission to advance data-driven healthcare. – Obtaining sole ownership of Granular Insurance Company, a provider of precision risk coverage, and securing a $1 billion contract from investments led by Alphabet. Learn more about Brad’s practice.

Ken Li in banking

Ken’s practice focuses on advising US and non-US bank holding companies and other financial institutions, including insurance companies and asset managers, on a range of transactional and regulatory matters. A partner in the firm’s Financial Services Group, his recent work includes leading the deal team advising JPMorgan on its acquisition of Aumni, an investment analytics provider, and guiding Credit Suisse in its of its recently concluded merger with UBS and a series of transactions to leave Credit Suisse. Securitized products activity. Learn more about Ken’s practice.

Jameson Lloyd in Taxation

The youngest partner in S&C’s Tax Group, Jameson has played a significant role in many of the firm’s largest and most innovative transactions, often acting as a key client liaison. In one of the most high-profile and complex bankruptcy cases of all time, Jameson is part of the S&C team advising FTX and more than 100 affiliates on complex tax matters following the bankruptcy filing of FTX in November 2022. This unprecedented filing raised a host of new and difficult tax issues. Jameson also played a key role on the S&C team that advised AT&T on combining its WarnerMedia business with Discovery through an all-stock transaction, “Reverse Morris Trust”, which was the largest Reverse Morris Trust transaction in the company. history. Learn more about Jameson’s practice.

Nick Menillo in insurance

Nick is a litigation partner and co-head of S&C’s insurance coverage practice. Nick has a versatile litigation practice covering both civil and criminal litigation in a variety of areas. He uses his experience as a generalist to advise clients on matters of insurance coverage in the context of litigation and transactions. For example, Nick advises several financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company, SVB Financial Group and First Republic Bank, on complex insurance issues that arose during the recent US banking crisis. Nick also advises debtors of FTX on insurance matters in connection with bankruptcy proceedings following its collapse. He also advised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on cybersecurity and other insurance matters in connection with the multi-billion dollar sale of its MUFG Union Bank to US Bancorp, the largest banking transaction announced in 2021. Read more on Nick’s practice.