Creative Wales investment boosts Welsh economy and helps Welsh sector thrive





The deputy revealed the figures at Creative Wales’ first in-person showcase event being held in Cardiff today, which will celebrate the sector’s achievements and outline plans for future growth and development. Since its inception, Creative Wales, the Welsh Government’s creative agency, has invested £16.3 million in production funding for 31 projects, generating over £187 million in the Welsh economy and demonstrating a return on investment in excess of 11 : 1 for economy. This investment has also created thousands of opportunities for Wales’ talented workforce and has already resulted in over 265 paid placements for trainees looking to break into the industry. Some recently supported projects include The Way; Lost Boys and Fairies, Creisis; the hugely successful Steeltown Murders and crime thriller Wolf, which will air in early July as part of the BBC’s Year of Welsh Drama. Creative Wales also supports creatives working in digital media doing amazing things around the world. During the recent Annecy Festival, the animation Kensukes Kingdom, which is an adaptation of the best-selling children’s novel by Michael Morpurgo, was shortlisted for an award and was created with the support of Bumpybox, a Welsh company. With World Music Day taking place this week, Wales can celebrate a thriving Welsh music scene with many exciting developments underway. The second round of the Creative Wales Music Capital Fund is now open for applications from businesses or music establishments. The fund is part of a wider Creative Wales support program for the music industry to help grow the sector and develop talent. Creative sectors prioritized by the Welsh Government include film and TV, music, animation, games and publishing, which account for 3,423 businesses employing 34,900 people with an annual turnover of £1.7 billion . To further stimulate creativity, the Deputy Minister will also announce the next wave of industry development funding. 1 million will be available for submissions from July this year and will be open to creatives with ideas for developing high quality film, TV, games and animation content made in Wales with the potential to reach a global audience. Deputy Minister of Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, said: I am delighted to have been able to bring the creative sector together to hear about the wide range of exciting and innovative projects and initiatives being developed in Wales. It is by investing and supporting the industry that we can realize its full potential. We are a small but mighty nation that stands proudly among some of the world’s biggest players. Our talented people, stunning locations, infrastructure and facilities truly make Wales the best place in the world for creatives to settle and thrive.

