We may be witnessing the formation of a stock market bubble like no other
In 1923, writer and journalist Edwin Lefevre wrote: Nowhere does history repeat itself so often or so consistently as on Wall Street. When you read contemporary accounts of booms or panics, the thing that strikes you most is how little difference there is between today’s and yesterday’s stock speculation or stock speculators. The game does not change and neither does human nature.
The S&P 500 has been in a tear since the start of the year and recently entered bullish territory. But excluding the seven largest US tech stocks, which have risen more than 53% since the start of the year, the S&P 500 remained broadly stable over the period.
Many are wondering if we’ve seen this movie yet and if another bubble is forming, one that will target the most profitable US tech stocks. For the first time in the past 40 years, we may be seeing a bubble forming around highly profitable companies, as opposed to earlier bubbles that were centered around unprofitable companies. This has happened before, involving the 50 large cap/first-rate shares on the New York Stock Exchangewhich in the 1960s propelled bull market higher and subsequently crashed and underperformed.
Growth is difficult to gauge accurately, so investors tend to overpay for it. You can buy the best company, but if you overpay, you won’t make any money. For example, researchers from the Darden School of Business examined a portfolio of high-growth companies, comparing it to that of low-growth companies over the period from 1968 to 2007. They found that the stock portfolio growth stocks, on average, outperformed the high-growth stock portfolio by 22% per year. Valuation risk is much higher in high-growth companies.
But what is a bubble? A bubble is defined as a significant deviation of the price of an asset from its fundamental value.
Which begs the question: what determines the fundamental value of the stock market? Fundamental value is a function of earnings and the return expected by investors. Or, as is easier to understand, fundamental value is a function of earnings and a multiple of earnings. The earnings multiple is, in turn, a function of expected returns, determined by interest rates, while earnings are a function of revenues, determined by the state of the economy, and costs, determined by the state of labor and commodity markets.
The lowest the higher the expected return, the higher the earnings multiple and stock value. Similarly, the higher the profit expectations, the higher the equity value.
Bubbles and their chances of bursting are hard to see until it’s too late. They need a catalyst to break out and historically the most frequent catalysts have been rising inflation and interest rates. Bubbles and the resulting exuberance encourage deep borrowing and margin investing, both of which suffer when rates rise. Moreover, fast-growing companies whose valuations incorporate overly optimistic assumptions about the future are being hit hard by rising interest rates and lowered earnings forecasts.
Large-cap US tech stocks are currently trading at extreme valuations. Nvidia is trading at a PE ratio of 205x, Apple 30x, Tesla 62x and Alphabet 28x earnings. The S&P 500 PE is 24x, the US tech sector PE is 42x and the Semiconductor 51x. Large-cap tech stocks are expensive relative to broader markets and historical averages. Tech companies are booming on the back of optimism and the related euphoria of artificial intelligence that global productivity will soar with new technologies and the belief that inflation and interest rates will interest are declining.
What if markets realize that inflation and interest rates are on a secular rise and the euphoria over AI-powered productivity improvements is overblown? In this case, falling earnings multiples and earnings expectations will burst the bubble.
We must never forget that AI involves machines, not people, and can be inaccurate, incomplete or biased. In my view, AI and machine learning will not be able to replace investor insight and, between the lines, reading nuanced economic numbers, will not significantly reduce labor demand to the extent where the markets expect it and will not be the panacea in terms of profitability expected by the markets. And inflation and interest rates are, in my view, on a secular rise, despite the bearish effect of the short-term economic cycle that we are currently seeing.
Vernon Smith, Nobel Prize-winning economist demonstrated through experiments that investors (novice and professional) are normally overconfident dynamic traders who seek out winners and avoid losers, a process which, in his experiments, ultimately leads to stock market bubbles and crashes.
While quantitative funds were doing much of the trading at the start of this year, recently the fear of missing out on AI and the belief that the US Fed has won the fight against inflation have prompted retail investors to enter en masse. the market with their net purchases of US equities. reaching US$1.5 billion on May 30 and 31, as reported by VandaTrack.
It is well known that retail investors are the worst timekeepers in the market, as a recent study by Blackrock clearly indicated. The study showed that while the average equity fund in the United States earned about 8% over a 30-year period, investors who invested in these funds only earned about 2%. How is it possible? This is because retail investors try to time the market. They are exuberant at market peaks and buying, and panicked at market troughs, when they are selling. Their timing, unfortunately, is upside down.
George Athanassakos is Professor of Finance and Ben Graham Chair in Value Investing at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.
