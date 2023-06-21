Stock market today: Wall Street slips again as rally falters

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street retreated a little more on Wednesday as its five-week rally lost momentum.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in early trading. That’s on pace for a third straight decline after hitting its highest level in more than a year last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 139 points, or 0.4%, at 33,914 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%.

The main event of the day will likely be the testimony on Capitol Hill of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell . The Fed has been at the center of Wall Street’s movements for more than a year as the central bank tries to rein in the worst inflation in generations.

The S&P 500 has rebounded around 14% this year on hopes that inflation will come down fast enough that the Fed will soon stop raising interest rates, which could help the economy avoid a tumble into a long-awaited recession. But some analysts say stock prices have run too far, too fast as inflation has remained stubbornly high and the Fed may need to hold higher rates for longer. One group of stocks in the artificial intelligence industry has reached particularly dizzying heights.

The Fed indicated last week that many of its policymakers expect to raise rates two more times this year, which would be more than many traders expect. In testimony prepared for his appearance before a House committee on Wednesday, Powell said: Inflationary pressures continue to be high and the process of reducing inflation to 2% still has a long way to go.

High rates have already helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies in the US banking system. And the industry remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.

Smaller and regional banks account for about 50% of U.S. commercial and industrial lending, according to Ann Miletti, head of active equities at Allspring Global Investments. And the pressure on these banks would make it harder for small and medium-sized businesses to get loans, which would hurt the economy.

Miletti said she was leaning toward the likelihood of a coming U.S. recession due to the fact that the Fed had already raised rates in such a short time. She said the recession may not be very deep, but it could still last longer than many expected.

Inflation is receding, she said, but it won’t be a smooth decline.

In the bond market, yields rose ahead of Powell’s testimony. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.77% from 3.72% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.69% to 4.73%.

FedEx stock was swinging between losses and gains after giving a range of forecast earnings for the coming fiscal year that was lower than some analysts had expected. Its stock recently fell 0.2% despite a higher profit for the last quarter than Wall Street forecasts.

Winnebago Industries fell 2.8% after also reporting higher-than-expected last-quarter profit but weaker-than-expected revenue.

In overseas markets, shares continued to fall in China amid concerns over a hesitant recovery for the world’s second-largest economy. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2% for its second straight sharp decline after the Chinese government cut some interest rates less than some investors had hoped.

Shares in Shanghai fell 1.3% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.9%.

In Europe, stock market indices fell slightly.

The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.5% after a UK inflation report turned hotter than expected. This has raised speculation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again at its meeting on Thursday.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.