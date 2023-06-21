Tech stocks tumble, further sapping momentum of Wall Street rally





NEW YORK (AP) Tech stocks tumbled on Wednesday, keeping Wall Street mixed and further undermining the momentum of its five-week rally.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at midday. That’s on pace for a third straight decline after hitting its highest level in more than a year last week.

The Nasdaq composite was particularly weak, falling 1.1% at 11:45 a.m. Eastern. However, a slight majority of Wall Street stocks were rising and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 15 points, or less than 0.1%, at 34,069. Wall Street has had a tear this year and the S&P 500 has risen around 14% on hopes that inflation will fall fast enough that the Federal Reserve will soon stop raising interest rates, which could allow the the economy to avoid falling into a long-expected recession. Some analysts say stock prices have run too far, too fast as inflation has remained stubbornly high and the Fed may need to hold higher rates for longer. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that “the process of reducing inflation to 2% still has a long way to go.” after evolving at a breakneck pace since the start of last year. Given how far we’ve come, it may make sense to raise rates, but do so at a more moderate pace, he said in testimony before a House of Representatives committee. He compared that to slowing down from 75 miles per hour on a 50 freeway, then even slower as you approach the destination. High rates have already helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies in the US banking system. And the industry remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support. Smaller and regional banks account for about 50% of U.S. commercial and industrial lending, according to Ann Miletti, head of active equities at Allspring Global Investments. And the pressure on these banks would make it harder for small and medium-sized businesses to get loans, which would hurt the economy. Miletti said she was leaning toward the likelihood of a coming U.S. recession due to the fact that the Fed had already raised rates in such a short time. She said the recession may not be very deep, but it could still last longer than many expected. Inflation is receding, she said, but it won’t be a smooth decline. In the bond market, yields rose. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.77% from 3.72% on Tuesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.69% to 4.73%. Higher interest rates are weighing on all kinds of stocks, bonds and other investments. But high-growth stocks tend to be among the hardest hit, and several Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest hitters in the market. Nvidia fell 2.7%, giving back some of its spectacular gains from earlier this year, due to the Wall Street frenzy around the artificial intelligence industry. The chipmaker is still up more than 190% for the year so far after saying AI will drive a huge boost to its revenue. Amazon fell 0.8% after the Federal Trade Commission accused it of enrolling consumers in its Prime program without their consent and making it difficult to cancel their subscriptions. FedEx fell 0.7% after announcing an upcoming earnings forecast that looked weak compared to some analysts’ expectations. And this despite the publication of a higher profit for the last quarter than Wall Street forecasts. On the winning side of Wall Street, Dollar Tree jumped 5.5% after meeting its earnings forecast for this fiscal year. Energy stocks also rose as oil prices rose. Exxon Mobil rose 1.6% and Chevron 1.2%. In overseas markets, shares continued to fall in China amid concerns over a hesitant recovery for the world’s second-largest economy. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2% for its second straight sharp decline after the Chinese government cut some interest rates less than some investors had hoped. Shares in Shanghai fell 1.3% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.9%. In Europe, stock market indices fell slightly. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.1% after a UK inflation report turned hotter than expected. This has raised speculation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again at its meeting on Thursday. ___ AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

