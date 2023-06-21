Sterling Investment Partners announces planned sale of Anser Advisory to Accenture and spin-off of Markon, Anser’s federal advisory business





WESTPORT, Conn. And SANTA ANA, Calif. And FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anser Advisory (“Anser” or the “Company”), a leading advisory and management company for infrastructure projects in United States and a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners (“Sterling”), a leading middle-market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies, today announced the planned sale of Anser to Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the concurrent spin-off of Markon, Anser’s federal consulting firm. Going forward, Markon will remain a Sterling portfolio company. Anser’s services cover advisory, compliance and management services. Capital project owners hire Anser to advise them on how to structure, estimate and plan projects, monitor work in progress and help them manage and execute all phases of projects. The company works hand-in-hand with some of the country’s most prestigious public and private owners, from initial strategy and planning to project delivery. Increasingly, customers are turning to Anser to advance decarbonization and clean energy projects in sectors such as energy transmission, distribution and storage, sustainability programs and the electrification of the fleet. Markon specializes in consulting services to federal clients and draws on deep expertise in the areas of enterprise technology management, financial management, and program and construction management. Markon will continue to draw on the team’s significant experience to provide mission critical support to various federal agencies. Ray Carneycurrently Chief Delivery Officer of Markon, will become its Chief Executive Officer. Matthew Deanwho founded Markon before joining Anser as chief operating officer, will serve as chairman. Bryan CarruthersChairman and CEO of Anser, said, “We are delighted to embark on this new chapter with Accenture. In partnership with Sterling, we have created a leading capital project and program management consulting firm, positioning us as a trusted advisor to owners of critical infrastructure. and develop a track record of consistent execution on large-scale infrastructure projects. We wish our federally focused colleagues continued success as a stand-alone business. We greatly value Sterling’s partnership and are grateful for their support as we have built the Anser platform together. .” Bill MacyManaging Partner and Co-Founder of Sterling, said, “We are very proud of our partnership with Anser and its management team and we are excited about the opportunities that Anser, its management and its employees will have within Accenture. We are also excited about the opportunity to continue building Markon, an organization with a proven track record of success and innovation, in partnership with management. » James Soldanpartner at Sterling, added, “During our partnership with Anser, we have built a dynamically growing, industry-leading platform through a combination of organic initiatives and successful mergers and acquisitions, and we believe that the company is very well positioned for continued success with Accenture. We look forward to our continued partnership with Markon’s talented management team as they continue to build a market-leading platform dedicated to providing critical consulting services to the federal sector. » Ray Carneyfuture CEO of Markon, said, “We are thrilled to launch the next chapter of Markon and honored to work alongside such a talented and experienced team. We remain deeply committed to meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers with innovative solutions that support national security. Sterling’s continued partnership will allow us to deliver on these commitments as we continue to grow our organization in the years to come. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Anser, AEC Advisors provided financial advisory services in the Markon spin-off, and EFCG served as integration advisor to Anser in its sale to Accenture. Dechert LLP acted as legal counsel to Anser and Sterling. About Sterling Investment Partners Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced and cohesive team of experienced investment professionals. Sterling is focused on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses it believes have strong and enduring competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $28 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com. Media Contacts For Marco:

Juliana Lee

[email protected] For Sterling Investment Partners:

David Kahn

Senior General Manager, Business Development

[email protected] SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterling-investment-partners-announces-sale-of-anser-advisory-to-accenture-and-spinoff-of-markon-ansers-federal-consulting-business-301857081.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos