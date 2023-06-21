Business
Labor Board returns to 2014 test to determine if a person is an independent contractor
The National Labor Relations Board has reverted to its Obama-era standard for determining whether an individual is an independent contractor under the National Labor Relations Act. Atlanta Opera, Inc.372 NLRB No. 95 (2023).
The Board’s decision returns to the standard it previously set, requiring all incidents of the employment relationship to be assessed, with no one factor being decisive. (FedEx home delivery, 361 NLRB No. 610 (2014) (FedEx II)). Following the Commission’s latest decision, the threshold for finding employee status will be much easier to establish for the Commission’s General Counsel.
Atlanta Opera reverses the 2019 board decision that the entrepreneurial opportunity for gain or loss is the primary factor in the independent contractor test (DFW SuperShuttle, Inc., 367 NLRB No. 75).
Common law agency test
To assess independent contractor or employee status, the Commission has traditionally applied the common law agency test, consisting of 10 factors:
- Who controls the details of the work
- Is the work performed a separate profession or business
- Is the work performed usually done under the supervision of an employer
- Does the job require special skills
- Who provides the tools or equipment
- The duration of the engagement
- Is compensation based on time spent or completion of work
- Is the employer in the business of the work performed
- Do the parties believe they have created an independent contractor relationship
- If the employer is in business
Over time, the Board has increasingly viewed entrepreneurial opportunity for gain or loss as an indicator of independent contractor status. Entrepreneurial opportunity has not become a separate factor in advice analysis; rather, the Board used it to assess the overall importance of the 10 agency factors. Accordingly, factors demonstrating entrepreneurial opportunity indicated independent contractor status, while factors indicating employer control supported employee status.
FedEx II And Supershuttle
The Board continued to apply the 10 common law factors in FedEx II, but he argued that entrepreneurial opportunity would only be a factor in his analysis as a component of the second factor (is the work performed a separate profession or business), not as a whole. In other words, in examining whether a person was engaged in a distinct profession or business, the Commission would take into account the extent to which there was a risk of losing money or a possibility of increasing remuneration according to the individual decisions and efforts.
Subsequently in 2019, the Trump-era council rescinded FedEx II In Supershuttle and determined that the entrepreneurial opportunity component was the essential part of the independent contractor or employee analysis. In fact, the Commission considered this to be the primary consideration when assessing the above factors.
Atlanta Opera
The case at hand centers on a group of makeup artists, wig artists and hairstylists working at the Atlanta Opera. Although the Board ultimately determined that the individuals were employees and not independent contractors, the independent contractor analysis remains factual in each case. The bulk of the decision therefore centers on how the Board will assess entrepreneurial opportunities when determining independent contractor status.
Atlanta Opera provides that no factor, including entrepreneurial opportunity, shall be decisive in the analysis of independent contractor status. Instead, the Commission will consider all factors to determine whether a person is an employee or an independent contractor. This standard, the Council explained, will align with the precedent of the United States Supreme Court (United Insurance, 390 US 254 (1968)) holding all the incidents of the relationship must be evaluated and weighed without a single factor being decisive.
The Board also noted that the entrepreneurial opportunity factor will depend on whether the individual is rendering services in an independent business or performing functions essential to the normal business operations of the employer. This will include not only if the putative entrepreneur has a significant entrepreneurial opportunity, but also if the putative entrepreneur has:
- A realistic ability to work for other companies;
- A right of ownership or ownership over their work; And
- Control of important business decisions, such as performance planning, hiring, employee selection and assignment, equipment purchase, and capital commitment.
In addition, any weight given to the entrepreneurial opportunity must also be real (and not merely theoretical), as instructed by the Council, and take into consideration any restrictions imposed by the employer on the individual to actually pursue opportunity, such as restrictions on the individual’s business decisions or ability to work for other companies.
Take away food
The Commission’s decision may have a significant impact on employers, primarily those who frequently hire contract or on-demand workers.
The distinction between independent contractors and employees can have important consequences because independent contractors are not considered employees under the Act and are excluded from the coverage of the statutes. Therefore, independent contractors do not have the right under Article 7 to engage in protected concerted activity and, therefore, do not have the right to unionize. Employers will need to carefully analyze contractual relationships with employees to ensure that classifications meet the Board’s standards for independent contractors.
Please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney if you have any questions.
|
